Kerry Washington Wears Whitney Houston’s Red Velvet Dress from 1996

Kerry Washington wore a historical piece of clothing to the American Black Film Festival on Sunday.

The "Scandal" star wore the exact velvet halter Marc Bouwer dress that Whitney Houston wore to the BET Walk of Fame Awards Gala in 1996 as she walked the red carpet, according to PageSix.

"No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL dress she wore. Sooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come," Washington, 46, captioned an Instagram video of herself lip-syncing to the late diva’s hit song "I Have Nothing" in the archival style.

Law Roach, Washington's stylist, also shared images of his client and Houston wearing the red gown on Instagram to commemorate the significant event.

Roach wrote, "And then THIS happened…Thank you @marcbouwer for letting me go into your archives and borrow Whitney’s dress for @kerrywashington."

Washington’s Instagram post generated some reactions from her followers.

One wrote, "This is a colliding of worlds that I never knew I needed." "I guarantee Whitney is honored an iconic queen like you is wearing it," wrote another. Others, however, questioned why stars keep digging through dead celebrities’ closets.

"What is the compulsion to wear other iconic women’s dresses? If these outfits are out there, they should be in a museum—not worn for bragging rights," a critic tweeted.

On Instagram, another person asked, "Why do y’all like wearing dead people’s clothes? I genuinely would like to be educated."

Another person joked, "Thank God you got to it before that Kim Kardashian," referencing the reality star’s Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala.

Washington accessorized the iconic gown with Gismondi 1754 jewelry and matching red pointed-toe pumps.