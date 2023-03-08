Donald Trump's New Nicknames for Ron DeSantis Revealed as He Considers Kari Lake as His Running Mate

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Photo by Associated Press-Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press-Lynne Sladky via The Hill

Donald Trump is said to have been attempting some new nicknames for Ron DeSantis, as he views the Florida governor as a key Republican opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Trump is infamous for giving his political rivals insulting nicknames. According to The Hill, the former president is reportedly considering names for Mr. DeSantis, including "Ron DisHonest," "Tiny D," and "Ron DeEstablishment."

Trump is reportedly "strongly" considering selecting failed Arizona governor candidate and conspiracy theorist Kari Lake as his running mate, according to Axios, even though Mr. DeSantis has not yet declared his bid for the presidential race.

In other Trumpworld news, Ivanka Trump has requested a postponement of the trial date for the $250 million fraud case that is brought against her, her brothers, her father, and the family's eponymous real estate company.

Her lawyers argue the fraud complaint "does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements."

"Other individuals were responsible for those tasks," they added.

Trump ‘Strongly’ Considers Kari Lake as his Running Mate.

Donald Trump is said to be "strongly" considering picking conspiracy theorist and failed Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake as his running mate, according to a report by Independent.

The former president declared his bid for the presidency in 2024 in November, but he has not yet indicated who he hopes to have as his running mate.

He is reportedly considering a shortlist of female candidates in an effort to win over more white suburban women voters.

Ms. Lake had Mr. Trump's support in her unsuccessful bid to become governor of Arizona in the November midterm elections.

She has repeatedly sided with the former president in saying that the 2020 election was rigged and has also made false claims that she was unfairly defeated in the gubernatorial race.