Donald Trump is 'Passionately' Hated by Tucker Carlson, Lawsuit Reveals

Tucker Carlson with Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene Photo by GETTY IMAGES via BBC

According to fresh court documents, Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, declared in a text message sent following the 2020 election that he "passionately hated" Donald Trump.

According to the BBC, in January 2021, Mr. Carlson sent a message to a coworker that was later made public as a result of a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.

The electronic voting company claims that the network is spreading unfounded allegations of election fraud.

Fox News denies the defamation and says the on-air comments were taken out of context.

According to the most recent court documents in the case, Mr. Carlson reportedly voiced his dislike of the departing US president two days before Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden's victory.

"We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights," he wrote in a text sent on January 4, 2021. "I truly can't wait."

"I hate him passionately," he added.

Despite praising Trump's accomplishments on air, Mr. Carlson, a top-rated host on the conservative network, also seemed to criticize the Trump administration in these private messages.

"That's the last four years. We're all pretending we've got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster it's been is too tough to digest. But come on. There isn't really an upside to Trump."

In its lawsuit, Dominion claims that top executives and some hosts at the conservative cable network knew that the conspiracy theories promoted by Donald Trump and his allies on Fox News' programs were untrue but still broadcast them.

According to earlier filings, even Fox News' billionaire owner Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some of the network's celebrities supported untrue allegations that the 2020 election was rigged.

In a statement provided to the BBC's US partner CBS News on Tuesday night, Fox News said: "Thanks to today's filings, Dominion has been caught red-handed again using more distortions and misinformation in their PR campaign to smear Fox News and trample on free speech and freedom of the press."

In Delaware, a jury trial is expected to start in April.

The text message revelations come in the midst of more criticism that Mr. Carlson distorted exclusive security camera footage given to Fox to minimize the severity of the riot two years ago at Congress.

Mr. Carlson showed the previously unseen clips on Monday night and argued it "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress", but rather "mostly peaceful chaos".

Democrats and prominent Republicans in Washington, the chief of Capitol Police, and the family of the police officer whose death Mr. Carlson mentioned on the show all criticized the segment.

Since the alleged messages were sent, Carlson has echoed many of the former president’s baseless claims about a stolen or rigged 2020 election, according to Independent.

The messages represent the latest and most shocking information to surface in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the conservative news network.

In other revelations, Carlson referred to Mr. Trump as "a demonic force, a destroyer," and called the Trump campaign's officials and lawyers liars for peddling "offensive" election conspiracies.

"It’s unbelievably offensive to me," Carlson said in one exchange. "Our viewers are good people, and they believe it."