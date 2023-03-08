Life Expectancy: Why American Men Die Younger Than Women on Average and How to Fix It

Photo by James Barr on Unsplash

It is a well-known fact that men in America have a shorter life expectancy than women. The average life expectancy for men in the United States is 73 years, while for women it is 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Compared to other comparable nations, the United States has the highest rate of men's preventable deaths, which are defined as deaths occurring before the age of 75. But there hasn't always been such a large gap between men and women. Around 1890, "the female advantage" first appeared, and it grew steadily through the 20th century, with the exception of a decline during the 1918 flu pandemic.

Researchers think there may be an environmental factor affecting life expectancy based on this change over time. The implication is that there are some actions we can take to promote the longer life of men.

This difference in life expectancy has been attributed to a variety of factors, including lifestyle choices, healthcare disparities, and societal expectations of masculinity. In this article, we will explore some of the reasons why American men die younger than women on average and discuss potential solutions to address this issue.

Lifestyle Factors:

One of the primary reasons why men have a shorter life expectancy than women is due to lifestyle factors. Men are more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, and unintentional injuries, which are often related to lifestyle factors.

To fix this, men need to prioritize their health and make healthier choices. Quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, and engaging in regular exercise can all help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall health. Men should also prioritize regular check-ups and screenings to detect any potential health issues early on.

Healthcare Disparities due to Financial Barriers:

Another reason why men have a shorter life expectancy than women is due to healthcare disparities. Men are less likely to seek medical attention when they need it, often due to societal expectations of masculinity that discourage seeking help. Men are also less likely to have health insurance than women, which can make it more difficult to access care when they need it.

Men visit the doctor far less frequently than women do, whether for reasons of stubbornness, a dislike of appearing frail or vulnerable, or for other factors. The fact remains that the United States is the only high-income nation that does not guarantee all of its citizens have access to affordable health care, despite the fact that behavioral and cultural norms may play a significant role in the care-seeking behaviors of American men. About 16 million American men do not have health insurance, and the most frequent justification given for not signing up for a health plan is cost.

To fix this, we need to address the societal expectations of masculinity that discourage men from seeking help. Men need to be encouraged to prioritize their health and seek medical attention when needed. We also need to work towards providing better access to healthcare for men, particularly those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Societal Expectations of Masculinity:

Finally, societal expectations of masculinity can also contribute to the shorter life expectancy of men. Men are often expected to be tough, independent, and stoic, which can make it difficult for them to seek help when they need it. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment of health issues, which can have serious consequences.

To fix this, we need to challenge societal expectations of masculinity and encourage men to prioritize their health and well-being. We need to create a culture where it is okay for men to seek help when they need it and where vulnerability is not seen as a weakness.

In conclusion, the fact that American men have a shorter life expectancy than women is a complex issue that is influenced by a variety of factors. To fix this, we need to address lifestyle factors, healthcare disparities, and societal expectations of masculinity. By prioritizing their health, seeking medical attention when needed, and challenging societal expectations of masculinity, men can take steps to improve their health and live longer, healthier lives.