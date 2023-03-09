Chris Rock Speaks on Oscars Slap and Tackles ‘Selective Outrage’ in Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock Photo by Andy Witchger, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday, Chris Rock made Netflix history by hosting the first live global streaming event on the service. He also finally addressed the Oscars slap, according to CNN.

"I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered," Rock said as he opened his set from Baltimore. "People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face."

Rock saved his jokes about Will Smith slapping him on stage at the Oscars last year until the final ten minutes of the show, after that brief apparent reference.

"You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith," Rock said. "It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears. But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying … I took that hit like Pacquiao."

According to Rock, Smith's response to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Oscars joke was more about their relationship than it was about him.

Rock said, "I love Will Smith, my whole life. I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whupped."

"‘How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?’" Rock said people have asked him. "Because I got parents. You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people."

The comedian covered a wide range of subjects in the first 50 minutes of the special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage," including addiction, abortion, racism in America, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the Kardashians, and "wokeness."

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrange" marked the first live streaming event for Netflix. Photo by Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix via CNN

"I have no problem with the wokeness. I have no problem with it at all. I’m all for social justice. I’m all for marginalized people getting their rights. The thing I have a problem with is the selective outrage," Rock explained. "You know what i’m talking about. One person does something, they get canceled. Somebody else does the exact same thing, nothing. You know what I’m talking about … the kind of people who play Michael Jackson songs but won’t play R. Kelly. Same crime, one of them just has better songs."

Tackling the country’s division, Rock said, "America is in horrible shape right now." "We got it worse than Ukraine. Yeah, I said it. You know why? Because Ukraine is united and America is clearly divided," Rock joked. "If the Russians came here right now, half the country would say, ‘Let’s hear them out.’ We’re in a bad place right now."

In addition, Rock discussed his love life, claiming that when he noticed his pillowcases were filthy, he realized how much women do for men.

"I’m trying to date women my age, which is 10 to 15 years younger than me," he said. "Don’t hate the player; hate the game. I didn’t get rich and stay in shape to talk about Anita Baker. I’m trying to f— Doja Cat."

After the Bo Burnham-directed "Tamborine" in 2018, this performance was Rock's second for Netflix and sixth stand-up special overall.

Ronny Chieng, a comedian from Los Angeles, began the pre-show event by telling the audience, "We could have pretaped this whole thing and nobody would have cared, but we are doing this for a noble cause: to finally try to kill off traditional TV and put it out of its misery. In fact, if you listen hard, you can hear baby boomers canceling the last cable subscription packages."

Several comedians, including Arsenio Hall, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Yvone Orji, and others, appeared in a post-show special.