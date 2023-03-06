Timeline of All the Recent Selena Gomez Vs Hailey Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez and Hailey BieberPhoto byAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Sean Zanni/Getty Images via RollingStone

In 2023, the debate between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber still appears frequently in news articles and TikTok feeds.

According to Glamour, since news of Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2018 broke just six months after his final breakup with Selena, fans of the 30-year-old pop star and the 26-year-old model have been fighting for their favorites.

As social media users combed through each post made by these mature women in search of evidence of their feud or of Hailey Baldwin's alleged obsession with Jelena, what started as accusations that Hailey "stole" Justin from Gomez quickly spiraled out of control. Fans continued to argue for years no matter what either woman did to stop the online animosity, including posing alongside one another at an event in October 2022.

But in February 2023, when Kylie Jenner appeared to get involved, the conflict between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez erupted. Here is a detailed timeline of everything that happened on TikTok, including everything that followed.

There has been so much speculation about the drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. It is all very confusing and includes elements that are both real and unrealistic, as well as information about brows.

The timeline of events from social media in the drama starts in January:

January 9

Fans' perception that Hailey was "shading" Selena in a TikTok she quickly deleted appeared to be the beginning of their feud. Fans assumed the TikTok in question, which featured Hailey and her friends lip-syncing to the song "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right," was a reference to Selena being body-shamed because of recent vacation photos.

@ellenacuario

That whole BALDWIN clan needs to go

♬ original sound - Your Funny Unni

January 11

In response to rumors that she is shaded, Hailey wrote, "I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls’ night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone."

February 9

Selena enters the TikTok comment section above and writes, "It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x."

February 22

In response to Selena saying on TikTok that she over-laminated her brows, Kylie Jenner posted a picture of herself with the caption, "This was an accident???" over her brows, sending fans into a frenzy. When Kylie posts a picture of Hailey Bieber's eyebrows, things only get worse.

@devotedly.yours Replying to @happy_mama3 Selena Gomez is a such a kind soul and I love that she will never get involved in the petty drama 👑 #kyliejenner #haileybieber ♬ original sound - Nuha

February 23

Kylie enters the TikTok comments and writes, "this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Selena responds directly to Kylie's comment, writing below it, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Later in the day, the internet discovers Selena's comment on an old clip of Hailey appearing to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift. Selena replied, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,"

Shortly after, Selena declares during a TikTok live that she is taking a break from social media, saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love the way I am I don't care, I'm big, I'm not, I don't care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I'm 30, I'm too old for this, so...but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just... I'm just gonna just take a break from everything."

She also changed the caption of her most recent Instagram to reflect the break:

February 24

Fans have noticed Selena commented on *multiple* TikToks calling out Hailey for alleged bullying (obviously before logging off). In addition to writing "I love you" on a now-deleted video of a fan yelling out, "mean girls coming at [Selena's] f**king throat," she also wrote "that made me cry" and "thank you" in the comments of this video of a fan talking about what she's been going through.

@essymakingsounds I just can’t imagine how hard it would be to be famous sometimes lol #selenagomez #selena #randomthoughts #idk #fyp ♬ original sound - Essysounds

Notably, the TikTok above starts with "Does anybody just ever feel really bad for Selena Gomez? Like, can you imagine going through a breakup so publicly with a guy that you were in love with for seven years, and then two months later he just marries someone?"

February 25

During the height of the Hailey/Selena drama, Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted:

February 26

Then, according to fans, Pattie both liked and disliked a tweet about Selena's brief social break:

February 27

Fans made assumptions about Hailey's choice to use Rema's solo version of "Calm Down" without Selena in an Instagram Story.

March 3

Deux Moi reports, in the wake of both Kylie and Hailey losing fans (while Selena gained millions), that Selena is "majorly annoyed" by how everything has turned out. The TikTok video down below has more information!

March 4

Selena responds to Lizzo's most recent post on TikTok, breaking her TikTok silence:

March 5

In a TikTok comment, Selena asks for patience from her followers, saying that her heart has been "heavy."

