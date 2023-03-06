Meghan Markle was "Hugely Disappointed" by Royal Life and "Hated Being Told What To Do"

After joining the Royal Family in 2016, the Duchess felt she was "never first in the pecking order," according to claims from palace insiders.

Prince Harry and Meghan

According to a new book, Meghan Markle once expressed to a Kensington Palace employee that she was "hugely disappointed" in the Royal Family. The Duchess of Sussex detested "being told what she could and could not do," according to royal biographer Tom Quinn, when she was a working royal with her husband, Prince Harry.

According to the Daily Express, Mr. Quinn claimed the insider informed him that as the Duchess adapted to life in the family, she learned she had made a "historic" error.

According to the insider, there has never been a "greater divide" between what people expect of royal life and the reality throughout all of history.

They added that Meghan was a "global superstar" who "hated" having the royal family make decisions about her life. According to other sources, the Duchess was "dazzled" by the idea of becoming a princess but was less enthusiastic about the reality of public service.

The second insider asserted that Meghan found that she was "never first in the pecking order."

A third added that she didn't want to be a "servant of the people" and that she preferred to mix "exclusively" with celebrities.

However, Meghan's own accounts and those provided by Mr. Quinn's inside sources are different.

She expressed her frustration with the lack of preparation while also discussing her difficulties integrating into the family.

Meghan has talked extensively about the experience since she and Prince Harry announced their resignation as senior working royals in 2020.

She claimed she wasn't ready for her upcoming membership in the Royal Family during an interview for their acclaimed Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan.

She claimed there was "no class" for potential family members when speaking to a documentary crew.

The Duchess continued by saying that there was no one who instructed her on how to sit, how to use a fork, when to curtsy, or what kind of hat to don.

She also made the infamous claim that she learned "God Save the Queen" online.

Prior to Meghan's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry said he struggled to prepare her and claimed in the documentary that she "thought it was a joke" when he asked her if she knew how to curtsy.

Harry said: "How do you explain that to people?

"How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird."

