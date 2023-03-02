Serena Williams Wins Iconic Award at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Serena Williams, a retired tennis player, was presented with an award at this year's NAACP Image Awards.

Serena Williams with her Award Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET via Bleacher Report

Serena Williams was presented with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award, which recognizes athletes who excel in their sport while also advancing causes like civil rights and social justice, according to Bleacher Report.

Williams stated at the ceremony: "I'm incredibly humbled to be amongst some of the greatest names in today's culture, celebrating those who promote equity through creative endeavors. Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion."

The 41 year old tennis legend retired from the sport last year. She is the 10th recipient of the prize, which has only been presented occasionally since it was first introduced in 1988.

The only three athletes to receive the award in the twenty-first century are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Serena Williams.

At the ceremony, Serena Williams took the stage dressed in a custom silk velvet gown by Brandon Blackwood with a deep V neckline, according to NEWSONE. She added a sheer silk corset to the outfit to help draw attention to the asymmetrical waistline and to help add flair with a high slit and a circular train.

When the honor was presented to the beauty, she was beaming with pride and thanked her family and loved ones for their support throughout her amazing career while holding the award high above her head.

Later on, the legendary tennis player took to social media to display the award she received at the event. She posted some photos on her Instagram with the caption: "Together, we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible, when you truly believe in yourself, and your potential, and follow your life and passion. Thank you @naacpimageawards."