Angelina Jolie Cuts Her Daughters' Hair for an Art Exhibit to Support Women of Iran

William

Shiloh Pitt, Jolie, and Zahara Jolie Pitt took part in their famous mother's most recent charitable endeavor to aid Iranian women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgPNj_0l4zGR3P00
Shiloh & Zahara Support Angelina at ‘The Eternals’ premierePhoto byD Avanzo/Provvisionato/IPA / Spl via Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie has continued to express her support for Iranian women, who are subjected to severe discrimination, according to Hollywood Life.

The Oscar winner used Instagram to promote a brand-new humanitarian art project in which women, including her daughters Zahara Jolie Pitt, 18, and Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, had their hair cut off in support of Iranian women. In the post, Angelina vowed that "my family is taking part" in the endeavor, implying that she also removed Vivienne Jolie Pitt's (age 14) hair.

In her social media post, Angelina included images of Zahara and Shiloh getting haircuts. She cut Zahara's black ponytail with scissors before showcasing Shiloh's new buzz cut in two different pictures. Following the haircuts, Angelina took a photo of the hair of both Zahara and Shiloh. The actress from Eternals also included a video montage of all the hair that will be used in the exhibition.

Angelina provided more information about the charitable endeavor. She wrote, "My friend @PruneNourry is running a beautiful art project to show solidarity with brave women in Iran who are struggling for equality and rights and to honor their courage. My family is taking part." "Anyone can participate in the project," Angelina said, and she provided the address in Paris for sending the hair. She stated that the exhibit will open on March 8 in New York City.

Around the world, Angelina is well known for her activism. She has given numerous testimonies on Capitol Hill and serves as a Special Envoy for the United Nations Commission on Refugees.

In September 2022, she exhibited significant support for Iranian women who were protesting the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. Mahsa passed away after being detained by Iran's morality police for donning her hijab too loosely. Authorities insisted she passed away naturally, despite the fact that a postmortem examination of her body revealed signs of brutality.

