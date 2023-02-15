Donald Trump Plans to Bring Back Death Penalty If Re-elected in 2024

Former President Donald Trump Photo by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former President Donald Trump is planning to bring back the death penalty if he is re-elected to the White House as President of the United States of America.

Donald Trump is making the death penalty a focal point of his faltering 2024 campaign, according to a recent Rolling Stone article on the inner workings of Trumpworld. In particular, he wants to increase its use in America.

Several people close to the former president who spoke with the magazine claim that Mr. Trump is actively supporting the idea of widely expanding the death penalty so that drug offenses are punishable by the death penalty.

Aides claim that the former president is also considering the possibility of starting a political campaign to bring firing squads back into the US legal system, apparently because of their flashy nature.

In the meantime, Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, is now Donald Trump's rival for the GOP nomination in 2024.

From 2017 to the end of 2018, Ms. Haley served in Trump's administration. She isn't believed to have a sizable Republican support base, and most polls show her support numbers in the low single digits.

According to the Independent, Ron DeSantis, who has not yet declared whether he will run for president in 2024, continues to be Trump's main rival. In some head-to-head polling, Mr. DeSantis has been ahead of the outgoing president.

Meanwhile, it appears that Mr. Trump's former vice president is starting a new campaign to demonstrate his allegiance to his former boss and the Republican Party. He intends to contest a subpoena from Jack Smith, the special counsel looking into the Justice Department's attempt to rig the 2020 election.