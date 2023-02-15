Donald Trump Loses $110,000 Contempt of Court Appeal in Civil Fraud Investigation

The former president's legal appeal of a $110,000 contempt of court fine that he was ordered to pay to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has been dismissed by the court.

Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

A New York state appellate court upheld a contempt order against former president Donald Trump on Tuesday for refusing to turn over documents as part of a fraud investigation into the business dealings of the Trump Organization, according to USA Today.

According to the contempt order, which was issued in April, Trump must pay a $110,000 fine to the state attorney general's office.

The office of Ms. James is looking into whether Mr. Trump inflated the value of his assets.

Mr. Trump was required to turn over business records as part of the civil investigation, which Ms. James launched in 2019, or provide a thorough justification for why he was unable to locate the records. Last year, a judge declared him to be in contempt of court after he failed to comply.

According to the the BBC, after eventually paying the $110,000 fine and adhering to the court order, the former president filed an appeal in the hopes that the punishment would be overturned.

The fine "was not excessive or otherwise improper, under the particular circumstances," a New York state appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Ms. James, a Democrat, said in a statement on Tuesday that, "Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law."

"For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today's decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice," she continued.

Mr. Trump has referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt" with political undertones. Alina Habba, Mr. Trump's attorney, did not immediately react to a request for comment.

In order to obtain better deals from banks and tax breaks, the lawsuit against Mr. Trump, his real estate company, and three of his children claims that they overstated the value of assets like property.

In addition to a $250 million fine, the attorney general wants to prevent Mr. Trump from holding any corporate officer positions in the state.

The case filed by New York authorities is just one of the former president's numerous ongoing legal matters, which also include civil lawsuits over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, a Manhattan criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's practices, a criminal investigation into allegations he improperly retained classified documents, an investigation into allegations he improperly retained classified documents, and a defamation case brought by a journalist who claims Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.