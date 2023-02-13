Chinese Balloon Has Capacity for "Intelligence Collection Operations" - US Official

An official from the US has claimed that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down this week was able to gather communications signals.

Chinese Balloon Photo by Reuters via BBC

According to the BBC, a senior State Department official revealed in a background briefing that it had numerous antennas capable of "intelligence collection operations."

Congressmen from the US passed a non-binding resolution Thursday criticizing China for the balloon.

China has refuted claims that the balloon was used for espionage. It has said the balloon was a weather device blown astray.

The United States, on the other hand, believes the balloon is part of a larger fleet of surveillance balloons that has spanned five continents.

On Thursday morning, the House of Representatives voted 419 to 0 to condemn the use of the balloon, labeling it a "brazen violation of United States sovereignty."

Its entry into US airspace sparked a diplomatic crisis and forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to China — the first such high-level US-China meeting there in years. Over the weekend, a fighter jet operated by the US military brought the balloon down over the Atlantic Ocean.

On Thursday, China claimed to be unaware of any larger fleet of surveillance balloons. According to a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, the assertion is "probably part of the information and public opinion warfare the US has waged on China."

Additionally, China criticised US President Joe Biden for claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping was dealing with "enormous problems" in an interview with PBS. These comments, according to Ms. Ning, were "highly irresponsible and violate basic diplomatic protocols."

A senior official from the State Department claimed on Thursday that high resolution photos showed the balloon, which stood about 200 feet (60 meters) tall, had large solar panels that could power "multiple active intelligence collection sensors" in addition to antennas that could gather and geo-locate communications.

According to the official, the US is thinking about taking legal action against organizations connected to the Chinese government that participated in the balloon's flight.

According to experts who spoke to the BBC, the most recent US government data points to the possibility that the craft was in fact a surveillance balloon.

According to Gregory Falco, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Systems Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, "these types of antennas are meant for surveillance technology, and this is not something you would expect for any type of scientific mission."

Matt Kroenig, senior director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security at the Atlantic Council, said it was still unclear exactly what kind of information China may have been trying to collect on the balloon mission. However, experts speculated that China may have intercepted radio, cell phone, and other communications from the military bases it flew over.

"The balloon's large solar panels - as well as the fact that it was able to hover over US airspace for long periods of time - is concerning," Dr Falco said.

"They have a high-powered system that can do a lot of data relay," said Dr Falco. "I don't know exactly what they were collecting, but all the mechanics are there for getting a lot of data back to their satellites."

According to Dr. Kroenig, the US may have used countermeasures such as jamming equipment to prevent China from gathering data.

According to the FBI, its lab is assisting with the processing of the debris that has been gathered, which has so far included wires and electronic components pulled from the sea's surface as well as pieces of the balloon's canopy.

Off the coast of South Carolina, the majority of the balloon's "payload," which is likely to have included surveillance equipment and other objects of interest to investigators, is still submerged. Officials issue a warning that processing the debris may take a while and may be slowed down by bad weather.