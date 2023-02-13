Buckingham Palace Uncertain About Inviting Harry and Meghan to King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan Photo by Mirror

The coronation of King Charles is approaching, and it appears that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may not be invited.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have not yet received an invitation to the coronation, according to Yahoo. As of right now, it's unclear if an invitation will be extended because a source close to Buckingham Palace claims that "no decision" has been made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending.

Fans who are aware that the royals were shocked by Prince Harry's recently published memoir, Spare, in which the Duke of Sussex exposes the inner workings of the royal family, are not necessarily surprised by the news. A source exclusively revealed last month that Prince William in particular was "devastated" by the book.

During a series of interviews he gave as part of his memoir press tour, Harry spoke with ITV's Tom Bradby about the possibility of meeting up with his family on May 6 at his father's coronation.

Harry stated: "There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles has not publicly reacted to his younger son's explosive tell-all or to Harry and wife Meghan's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, but in a speech shortly after he ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch expressed his support of the couple.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said at the time.