Ex-wife Defends Dani Alves Saying, "I'd Put My Body in a Fire for Him," "He's 'Incapable of Dishonoring a Woman"

Photo by Getty/Sport via Goal

Dani Alves' ex-wife and agent, Dinorah Santana, defended the Barcelona legend after learning of his rape accusation and prison sentence.

Alves was imprisoned without bail on January 20, following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December 2022.

Alves and Santana were married for ten years, and Santana is the mother of Alves' two children, according to Goal.

She asserts that the 39-year-old Brazilian is incapable of "dishonoring a woman" and declares that she would put her entire body "in a fire" to uphold the honor of the former PSG and FC Barcelona player.

In an interview with Sport, Santana said: "They are condemning Dani without him having been tried. Dani would be incapable of dishonoring a woman. I was married for 10 years, and I've known him for 22."

Asked if she would put her hand in the fire for Alves, Santana added: "No. The whole body would be put in for him."

"In 20 years, he never spoke to me in a higher tone. Sometimes you argue, but he never treated me badly. He treated the women around me just the same. Me, my daughter, the little princess, and my son too."

"Dani has always had a belief that a woman should be treated like a queen. He gets that support from his father, out of the respect he has for his mother. It's like that with people in general."