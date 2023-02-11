Forensic Tests Discover Traces of Dani Alves' DNA Inside Rape Victim's Body

Things appear to be getting worse for Dani Alves following the sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

Dani Alves in action for Brazil Photo by Getty Images via BBC

With each passing day, Dani Alves' provisional release from prison is running into more and more serious problems, and the police are closing in on the Brazilian player.

According to Marca, the 15th Court of Instruction in Barcelona has received forensic reports that show the semen remnants found inside the victim's body, on the floor of the Sutton nightclub restroom, and on the girl's clothes share the same genetic profile as the sample provided by the former Barcelona defender.

This expert testimony would therefore support the victim's account of the sexual assault since Dani Alves, in his judicial statement, acknowledged that the woman performed fellatio on him and that it was consensual despite changing his version three times.

Nevertheless, according to "El Periodico," the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences' findings came from a variety of intravaginal samples taken from the victim, as well as from her clothes and the floor.

A Mossos d'Esquadra patrol discovered signs of semen on the bathroom floor as a result of the speedy deployment of the sexual assault protocol at the Sutton nightclub.

This along with the victim's examination at the hospital clinic demonstrated that she had biological remains that were not her own.

More biological remains were discovered in the clothes she wore that night, which she brought to the police. Dani Alves is the owner of each of them.

With the disclosure of this most recent piece of evidence, Alves' presumption of guilt—he initially denied knowing the victim but later admitted to consensual fellatio—has grown even stronger.

Meanwhile, the player has asked to be released from prison temporarily while these proceedings are being looked into; the Barcelona Court of Appeal will decide on this request in the upcoming weeks.

The Brazilian player's release from pretrial detention is opposed by both the Public Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution because they think he poses a flight risk.

They also mentioned that he has significant assets in Spain and Brazil, a country to which he could flee. It should be noted that there is no extradition procedure for crimes involving sexual assault in Brazil.