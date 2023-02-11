Donald Trump's Probes: Mike Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel

Mike Pence Photo by The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The special counsel in charge of the investigations into the former president Donald Trump has subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation.

The subpoena issued by special counsel Jack Smith, according to sources speaking to ABC News, calls for testimony and documents pertaining to the failed effort by President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The subpoena was issued after months of discussions between Pence's legal counsel and federal prosecutors.

Smith was chosen in November to lead the investigation into whether Trump may have mishandled classified documents after leaving office and prevented the government from getting them back, as well as a separate investigation into any attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election.

The action will be viewed as a significant escalation of Smith's investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election and indicates that the investigation has advanced to a new level.

It's unclear at this time how much the former vice president might attempt to assert executive privilege claims in relation to the information that Smith is requesting, which could lead to a potentially drawn-out legal dispute with no established recent precedent.

According to CNN, the subpoena represents a significant turning point in the Justice Department's two-year criminal investigation into the attempts by Trump and his allies to obstruct the transfer of power after he lost the 2020 election, which is currently being handled by the special counsel. Pence, a pivotal witness, has opened up about some of his interactions with Trump in the weeks following the election in a memoir. This likely allows the Justice Department to override at least some of Trump's assertions of executive privilege.

Emmet Flood, Pence's lawyer, is renowned for being a hawk on executive privilege, and people with knowledge of the discussions have said Pence was expected to assert at least some limitations on disclosing specifics of his direct conversations with Trump. Prosecutors may ask a judge to order him to answer more questions and to reject Trump's assertions of executive privilege depending on his answers.