Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

William

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315A3R_0kj5HEXn00
Dani AlvesPhoto byRonnie Macdonald from Chelmsford and Largs, United Kingdom, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.

According to Carlos Qulez, a journalist for Spanish television station Antena 3, "He has recognized that the sexual act was consummated through penetration." If the information is accurate, then this will be the fourth time that Dani Alves has changed his statements, which will work against the Brazilian legend.

According to Marca, all the statements Alves has provided up until this point, where he admitted the penetration, were attempts to conceal the affair from his wife, the model Joana Sanz, who recently paid him a visit in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

With this potential confession, the Brazilian's attorneys will need to adjust their approach and put more emphasis on the fact that the victim gave her consent before the act was done.

In his initial statement, Dani Alves claimed he did not know the young woman. Later, he acknowledged treating her. Later still, he claimed there was only groping. Now, he has completely changed his story. This furthers his record and increases the likelihood that, if he is found guilty, he will serve the next 12 years in prison.

The incidents happened on December 31 of last year, early in the morning, when the former PSG and FC Barcelona player and a few friends went to a nightclub in Barcelona. The allegations surfaced the following day, but Dani Alves had already left for Mexico and was able to play a game with the Pumas before traveling to Spain, where he was detained.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dani Alves# Soccer sports Football# raping of a 23 years old Girl# FC Barcelona PSG Sevilla Pumas# Joana Sanz Lifestyle

Comments / 64

Published by

I bring you News, Entertainment, Sports and Facts!

N/A
3K followers

More from William

Nikki Haley Battles Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Republican Nomination

Former South Carolina governor and UN envoy Nikki Haley has declared her candidacy for president of the United States in 2024. On Twitter, Haley declared her candidacy, writing, "There will always be critics and cowards. That’s never stopped me before. Now is not the time to hold back. Now is the time for a strong and proud America. Change is coming. Get excited!"

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti Welcomes Super Bowl Twin Babies

Nick Allegretti, an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, had a "unbelievable" Sunday, and not just because his team won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Read full story

What Valentine's Day Represents

Valentine's Day is a holiday celebrated annually on February 14th. It is widely recognized as a day to express love and affection for one's romantic partner, friends, and family members.

Read full story

Some Facts on Valentine's Day Celebration

Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14th, is a holiday that has been around for centuries. It is named after Saint Valentine, a Christian martyr who lived in the third century AD. While the origins of the holiday are not entirely clear, there are a number of interesting facts and traditions associated with Valentine's Day.

Read full story

Forgiving Your Narcissistic Parents

Narcissistic parents can be incredibly difficult to deal with, but learning how to forgive them can be incredibly freeing. It's important to remember that, even though they may have hurt you in the past, they are still capable of love and compassion. By forgiving them, you are giving yourself the opportunity to move on and build a healthier relationship.

Read full story

Failure of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Would Be "Disastrous Blow to Black Americans and the Economy"

In order to fulfill a campaign promise and provide financial relief to millions of Americans, President Joe Biden declared last year that he would forgive $10,000 in federal student loan debt for the majority of borrowers and waive up to $20,000 in fees for Pell Grant recipients. According to the president, "Both of these targeted actions are for families who need it the most."

Read full story
19 comments

Megan Fox Hints at Breakup with Machine Gun Kelly, Deletes Instagram Account

Megan Fox hinted at a breakup with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday night before deleting her account on the platform entirely on Sunday.

Read full story

Angelina Jolie Mobbed by Fans in Paris

Angelina Jolie was mobbed by fans in the French capital but still made time to sign autographs for her admirers. On Monday night in Paris, Angelina Jolie stopped by the Guerlain Boutique at the Champs Elysees and looked effortlessly stylish, according to the DailyMail.

Read full story
Paducah, KY

Florida Man Kills Hotel Worker After a Couple Denies Him Cigarette Lighter

A man, Robert Pannell, has allegedly killed an employee of a hotel in the city of Paducah. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the man's alleged murder of the hotel employee, but they have stated that it happened after a couple "could not give" him a cigarette lighter, according to Law&Crime. Records show that deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky, booked 55-year-old Robert Pannell into the local jail on charges including murder.

Read full story
Montgomery County, PA

8-year-old Assists to Reveal Mom's Murderer as a Business Partner Who Buried Her in Shallow Grave

In Pennsylvania, a 33-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of killing his 43-year-old friend and business partner, burying her in a shallow grave, and then calling the police to report her missing.

Read full story
3 comments

First Medication to Treat Postpartum Depression Under Review By FDA

A groundbreaking medication created to assist in the treatment of postpartum depression is a step closer to becoming a reality for new mothers. According to ABC News, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing the medication, called Zuranolone, and has until August 5, 2023 to decide whether or not to approve the medication based on an assessment of its efficacy and safety.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday's Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show saw Rihanna take the stage for the first time in seven years. However, fans were even more ecstatic after the star, who gave a stunning performance, revealed a baby bump.

Read full story

Dealing With Gaslighting in Romantic Relationships

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that involves making someone doubt their own perceptions, memories, or sanity. This type of behavior can be particularly harmful in relationships and can have long-lasting effects on a person's mental and emotional well-being.

Read full story
2 comments

Dealing With Emotional Blackmail in Romantic Relationships

Emotional blackmail is a manipulative behavior that involves using emotions to control and exploit others. This type of behavior can have a devastating impact on relationships and is especially prevalent in marriages and partnerships.

Read full story

Chinese Balloon Has Capacity for "Intelligence Collection Operations" - US Official

An official from the US has claimed that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down this week was able to gather communications signals. According to the BBC, a senior State Department official revealed in a background briefing that it had numerous antennas capable of "intelligence collection operations."

Read full story

Buckingham Palace Uncertain About Inviting Harry and Meghan to King Charles' Coronation

The coronation of King Charles is approaching, and it appears that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may not be invited. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have not yet received an invitation to the coronation, according to Yahoo. As of right now, it's unclear if an invitation will be extended because a source close to Buckingham Palace claims that "no decision" has been made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending.

Read full story
10 comments

Ex-wife Defends Dani Alves Saying, "I'd Put My Body in a Fire for Him," "He's 'Incapable of Dishonoring a Woman"

Dani Alves' ex-wife and agent, Dinorah Santana, defended the Barcelona legend after learning of his rape accusation and prison sentence. Alves was imprisoned without bail on January 20, following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

Forensic Tests Discover Traces of Dani Alves' DNA Inside Rape Victim's Body

Things appear to be getting worse for Dani Alves following the sexual assault allegations leveled against him. With each passing day, Dani Alves' provisional release from prison is running into more and more serious problems, and the police are closing in on the Brazilian player.

Read full story

Donald Trump's Probes: Mike Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel

The special counsel in charge of the investigations into the former president Donald Trump has subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation.

Read full story

Thousands Offer to Adopt a Baby Rescued From a Collapsed Building

Following Monday's earthquake, thousands of people have offered to adopt a baby girl who was born under the rubble of a collapsed building in northwestern Syria. According to the BBC, when the baby named Aya, which means "miracle" in Arabic, was rescued, she was still connected by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died along with her father and all four of her siblings after the quake hit the town of Jindayris.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy