Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement.

Dani Alves Photo by Ronnie Macdonald from Chelmsford and Largs, United Kingdom, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.

According to Carlos Qulez, a journalist for Spanish television station Antena 3, "He has recognized that the sexual act was consummated through penetration." If the information is accurate, then this will be the fourth time that Dani Alves has changed his statements, which will work against the Brazilian legend.

According to Marca, all the statements Alves has provided up until this point, where he admitted the penetration, were attempts to conceal the affair from his wife, the model Joana Sanz, who recently paid him a visit in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

With this potential confession, the Brazilian's attorneys will need to adjust their approach and put more emphasis on the fact that the victim gave her consent before the act was done.

In his initial statement, Dani Alves claimed he did not know the young woman. Later, he acknowledged treating her. Later still, he claimed there was only groping. Now, he has completely changed his story. This furthers his record and increases the likelihood that, if he is found guilty, he will serve the next 12 years in prison.

The incidents happened on December 31 of last year, early in the morning, when the former PSG and FC Barcelona player and a few friends went to a nightclub in Barcelona. The allegations surfaced the following day, but Dani Alves had already left for Mexico and was able to play a game with the Pumas before traveling to Spain, where he was detained.