Kim Kardashian Debuts Her New Long Hairstyle With Bangs

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her New Long Hairstyle With Bangs

Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday while wearing a variety of seductive outfits. The star shared this in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories.

According to Daily Mail, after recently sharing a clip of her real, shoulder-length hair, the 42-year-old reality TV star was spotted sporting long, dark brunette extensions and layered bangs that framed her face.

The SKIMS mogul wore leggings, a jacket that was partially tucked in, a barbie pink bra, and hot pink clothing in one look to match her new hairstyle.

The mother-of-four paired the tantalizing outfit with black boots as well as a chunky necklace. The hot pink look was inspired by Valentine's Day, and Kim shared with her fans that she was going to the holiday-themed SKIMS pop-up in the sizzling outfit.

Kim Kardashian

The stunning woman had earlier in the day played around with her shiny new hair while wearing a white workout outfit.

The actress flaunted her famous figure in a bralette and skintight shorts from what appeared to be her SKIMS line, and she looked amazing doing it.

Kim was seen admiring her new hair as she played around with various styles and at one point pulled it up into an updo. The reality vixen enjoyed herself immensely in front of the camera before changing into a different, identical outfit, this time in black.

She was once again seen playing with her long hair and giving her phone a kissy face. Another picture showed her wearing a tight-fitting white bodysuit that hugged her hourglass-shaped figure.

North, Kim's firstborn child, posted a TikTok video last month revealing her mother's real hair, which was still bleached blonde at the time. In the video, Kim is seen lounging on her bed in her pajamas and sporting a natural makeup look.

Her short hair, which looked very different from how it usually did, however, caught the attention of the crowd. Without extensions, wigs, or styling, the reality star's natural hair appeared significantly thinner than usual.

According to People, Singer Grande reposted the video and wrote a heartfelt message to Kardashian., "my sweet 🧚".

Later, Kardashian surprised her fans as she arrived at the SKIMS Valentine's Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

"Alright guys, we're going to the Valentine's Day SKIMS Pop-Up," she told the camera as she shared a glimpse of her outfit which featured a bright pink bra, leggings and jacket teamed with dark gray knee-high boots.

