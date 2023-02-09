Maria Menounos is Expecting Her First Child Through Surrogate

Maria Menounos has revealed that she is going to be a mother.

Maria Menounos Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images via ABC News

According to Us Weekly, the TV personality revealed that she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are expecting their first child via surrogate during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Tuesday.

In reference to her travel plans this year, Menounos said, "So we had a lot of plans," . We were going to go to Greece in the summer. We're having to move that up because we're having a baby."

"I had to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the journey, and I'm so grateful. I'm emotional, I'm super excited," she continued.

The 44-year-old Menounos revealed that she has been wanting to have a child for ten years now, adding that "it's been a long time."

According to ABC News, her diagnosis of a benign brain tumor in 2017—while her own mother was undergoing treatment for brain cancer—forced her and Undergaro to postpone their plans to start a family. She revealed that the golf ball-sized tumor was removed during a seven-hour surgery.

Menounos claimed that after consulting with her doctors, she began to consider and choose surrogacy.

she stated: "We've done literally everything. They tried to you know, get me pregnant, that didn't work. Had a surgery, that didn't work. We did everything but we got so lucky."

The former TV host also mentioned how Kim Kardashian and actress Zoe Saldana have supported her as she prepares to become a mother.

Menounos said: "Zoe Saldana and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey, and they both gave me all their advice and people. And Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer named Andy, and he found me this woman, Stephanie, who helped me find my surrogate."

Furthermore, she stated: "We're just so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward. And without them, we wouldn't be able to do this. Our surrogate and her family are literal angels, I'm so grateful to have this extended family that our baby will be part of, and we're just so grateful to everybody who's helped us along the way."

Menounos paid tribute to her mother, who passed away in 2021 after losing her fight with stage 4 brain cancer, in an Instagram post published on Tuesday that also featured a video clip from her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

She wrote as part part of the caption of the post: "I know my mom had a cup of greek coffee with god and said it's time.

"So grateful for the blessing in our lives. Can't believe I'm sharing this news without her in the physical, but I know she made it happen on the other side and is going to be with me every step of the way," she continued.