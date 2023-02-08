Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Announces Her Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend

The daughter of rapper Eminem has announced that she has been engaged.

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade and her boyfriend, Evan McClintock Photo by Erika Christine Photography via Pagesix

Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, broke the news on Monday that her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got down on one knee — and she said yes.

Announcing her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Evan McClintock, the 27-year-old musician and podcaster known by her first and middle names, Hailie Jade, made the announcement on her verified Instagram account.

Hailie Jade shared a photo that featured both of them, which she captioned "Casual weekend recap..." along with a crying and a heart emoji. "2.4.23 [ring emoji] and "i love you @evanmcclintock11."

Since 2016, the couple has been dating. In the series of pictures Hailie Jade shared in the Instagram post, her boyfriend, McClintock, was seen popping the question while kneeling down, followed by the delighted couple popping a bottle of champagne.

Although Hailie's well-known father hasn't made a public statement about her exciting news, she received sincere encouragement from her famous friends in the post's comments section, according to Billboard.

Aly & AJ wrote, "You’re all grown up…congrats Hailie!" Also, Skylar Grey — who collaborated with Eminem on Dr. Dre’s 2011 single "I Need a Doctor" and co-wrote the Rihanna-assisted "Love the Way You Lie" and "Love the Way You Lie (Part II)" — commented, "Omg congrats!!!!"

According to CNN, many of Eminem's followers are familiar with his daughter, who spoke last year on an episode of her podcast "Just a Little Shady" about growing up in his spotlight.

Hailie Jade was asked if it bothered her to have questions about her "Slim Shady" father asked about him.

She replied: "The best way to say this is yes and no."

"Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it. And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight," she continued.