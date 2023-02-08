Beyoncé Makes History as the Person with Most Grammy Awards

Beyoncé has made history as the person with the most Grammy Awards ever.

Beyonce at the 2023 Grammy Awards Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Grammy.com

With a record 32 wins, Beyoncé recently broke the record for most Grammy awards given to a single artist. She won the accolade for best dance/electronic album for her well-known album "Renaissance," which is what finally drove her over the edge.

According to CNN, Beyoncé made history even before the show ended, and the audience rose to their feet in jubilation. She thanked her husband and three children as well as her late uncle, Johnny, whose name she famously mentions in the song "Heated."

She also expressed her gratitude to the LGBTQ artists who directly inspired and influenced "Renaissance." She said, "I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Trevor Noah, the host of the Grammy Awards, said Beyoncé's victory also put a different issue to rest: "We can finally end the GOAT debate; it's done now - it's Beyoncé," he said.

Beyoncé's "Renaissance," an effervescent ode to disco and the ballroom scene of New York in the 1970s and 1980s, a community founded by Black gay and trans people, won the album of the summer. This year, four songs from "Renaissance" received Grammy nominations, with "Break My Soul" receiving nominations for song and record of the year.

Beyoncé won the Grammys for best electronic dance recording and best traditional R&B performance earlier on Sunday for the songs "Plastic Off the Sofa" and "Break My Soul," respectively. She did, however, receive at least one award in her absence. Legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers accepted the prize for best R&B performance, for the song "Cuff It," after Noah informed the audience that Beyonce was caught-up in traffic on her way to attend the ceremony.

Over the course of her career, Beyoncé has received 88 Grammy nominations. Before Sunday's achievement, she was already the most-awarded female performer. The previous record holder for the most Grammys won by a single artist was the conductor Georg Solti.