2023 Grammy Awards: The Full List of Winners

William

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPS7g_0kgV7VK700
2023 Grammy AwardsPhoto byDEADLINE

The 2023 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 5, 2023. It was the 65th edition of the elite event. The Grammy Awards featured ground-breaking performances and history-making Grammy wins.

According to CNN, while most of the awards were announced during a pre-televised ceremony, nominees from several top categories across musical genres are listed below. Winners are indicated in bold.

Below is the complete list of the winners and nominees for the 2023 Grammys. Winners are indicated in bold letters.

Album of the Year

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry’s House," Harry Styles *WINNER

Record of the Year

"Don’t Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo *WINNER

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"Abcdefu," Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters

"About Damn Time," Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters

"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

"Easy on Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter *WINNER

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy *WINNER

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me," Adele *WINNER

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

"Don’t Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe," Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras *WINNER

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Higher," Michael Bublé *WINNER

"When Christmas Comes Around…," Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry’s House," Harry Styles *WINNER

Best Dance/Electric Recording

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé *WINNER

"Rosewood," Bonobo

"Don’t Forget My Love," Diplo and Miguel

"I’m Good (Blue)," David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated," Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees," Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance," Beyoncé *WINNER

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," Odesza

"Surrender," Rüfüs du Sol

Best Rap Album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

"It’s Almost Dry," Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

"God Did," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy "Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let’s Go)," Hitkidd and Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre *WINNER

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"Viajante," Fonseca

"Dharma+," Sebastián Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

"Trap Cake, Vol. 2," Rauw Alejandro

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny *WINNER

"Legendaddy," Daddy Yankee

"La 167," Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape," Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

"We," Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You," Big Thief

"Fossora," Björk

"Wet Leg," Wet Leg *WINNER

"Cool It Down," Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin’," Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

"Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé *WINNER

"‘Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"Cuff It," Beyoncé *WINNER

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don’t Walk Away," PJ Morton

Best R&B Album

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)," Chris Brown

"Black Radio III," Robert Glasper *WINNER

"Candydrip," Lucky Daye

"Watch the Sun," PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson *WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider’s Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin’ Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You — Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER

"Going Where the Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

"Growin’ Up," Luke Combs

"Palomino," Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest," Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson *WINNER

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlie *WINNER

"Crawl!," Idles

"Patent Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck

"Holiday," Turnstile

Best Rock Album

"Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello & the Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne *WINNER

"Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon

Best Comedy Album

"The Closer," Dave Chappelle *WINNER

"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan

"A Little Brains, A Little Talent," Randy Rainbow

"Sorry," Louis CK

"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Elvis," Various Artists

"Encanto," Various Artists *WINNER

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)," Various Artists

"Top Gun: Maverick," Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

"West Side Story," Various Artists.

Here is the complete list of winners across more than 91 categories.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2023 Grammy Awards# 2023 Grammy Awards Winners# Entertainment Music# Lifestyle Celebrity# trevor noah Beyonce Lopez

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you News, Entertainment, Sports and Facts!

N/A
3K followers

More from William

Dealing With Gaslighting in Relationships

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation that involves making someone doubt their own perceptions, memories, or sanity. This type of behavior can be particularly harmful in relationships and can have long-lasting effects on a person's mental and emotional well-being.

Read full story

Dealing With Emotional Blackmail in Relationship

Emotional blackmail is a manipulative behavior that involves using emotions to control and exploit others. This type of behavior can have a devastating impact on relationships and is especially prevalent in marriages and partnerships.

Read full story

Chinese Balloon Has Capacity to Gather Intelligence - US Official

An official from the US has claimed that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that the US shot down this week was able to gather communications signals. According to the BBC, a senior State Department official revealed in a background briefing that it had numerous antennas capable of "intelligence collection operations."

Read full story

Royal Palace Still Undecided About Inviting Harry and Meghan to King Charles' Coronation

The coronation of King Charles is approaching, and it appears that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may not be invited. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have not yet received an invitation to the coronation, according to Yahoo. As of right now, it's unclear if an invitation will be extended because a source close to Buckingham Palace claims that "no decision" has been made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending.

Read full story
8 comments

Ex-wife Defends Dani Alves Saying, "I'd Put My Body in a Fire for Him," "He's 'Incapable of Dishonoring a Woman"

Dani Alves' ex-wife and agent, Dinorah Santana, defended the Barcelona legend after learning of his rape accusation and prison sentence. Alves was imprisoned without bail on January 20, following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Forensic Tests Discover Traces of Dani Alves' DNA Inside Rape Victim's Body

Things appear to be getting worse for Dani Alves following the sexual assault allegations leveled against him. With each passing day, Dani Alves' provisional release from prison is running into more and more serious problems, and the police are closing in on the Brazilian player.

Read full story

Donald Trump's Probes: Mike Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel

The special counsel in charge of the investigations into the former president Donald Trump has subpoenaed former vice president Mike Pence, according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation.

Read full story

Thousands Offer to Adopt a Baby Rescued From a Collapsed Building

Following Monday's earthquake, thousands of people have offered to adopt a baby girl who was born under the rubble of a collapsed building in northwestern Syria. According to the BBC, when the baby named Aya, which means "miracle" in Arabic, was rescued, she was still connected by her umbilical cord to her mother, who died along with her father and all four of her siblings after the quake hit the town of Jindayris.

Read full story
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on Stage

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the singer said she's "honored" to be performing during the halftime show and to have her home country of Barbados represented. The much-anticipated Super Bowl performance by Rihanna is coming up soon.

Read full story
2 comments

Newborn Baby and Mom Rescued After 4 Days in Collapsed Building

About four days after the first of Monday's deadly earthquakes, a newborn baby and his mother have been pulled from the rubble in Turkey. According to the BBC, the 10-day-old child, identified as Yagiz, was found inside a collapsed building in the southern province of Hatay.

Read full story

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.

Read full story
59 comments
Kansas City, MO

All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl History

An all-female team will make history on Super Bowl Sunday. An all-female pilot team will fly the flyover prior to Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

Read full story

Donald Trump Returns to Instagram and Facebook After a Two-Year Suspension

The Instagram and Facebook pages of Donald Trump have been reactivated. Both accounts were restored after two years of suspension. After the 2021 riots at the Capitol, the former U.S. President was prohibited from using social media platforms.

Read full story
5 comments

Harry and Meghan's Netflix Series Outcome "Not What They Hoped For" - PR Expert

A PR specialist has suggested that the contentious Netflix documentary series starring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have been "what they were hoping for." In the Harry & Meghan series, which debuted on the streaming service in December, they made a number of accusations regarding the firm and their time as working royals. And currently, they have a defamation lawsuit filed against them by Samantha, Meghan's half-sister, for which a judge has ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be interrogated.

Read full story
26 comments

Kim Kardashian Debuts Her New Long Hairstyle With Bangs

Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday while wearing a variety of seductive outfits. The star shared this in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories.

Read full story

Maria Menounos is Expecting Her First Child Through Surrogate

Maria Menounos has revealed that she is going to be a mother. According to Us Weekly, the TV personality revealed that she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are expecting their first child via surrogate during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments

James Kennedy’s Girlfriend "Shocked" that He Cheated on Ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, With Lala Kent

James Kennedy’s new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was shocked to learn that James Kennedy cheated on his ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss, when she tuned in to watch the return of "Vanderpump Rules."

Read full story
10 comments
Bucks County, PA

9-year-old Graduates From High School, Begins College Education

A 9-year-old boy from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has graduated from high school. The child, David Balogun, who is now attending college, claims that other young children can also accomplish his remarkable feat, according to ABC News.

Read full story
9 comments

Fans Reacts to Madonna’s ‘Confusing' 'New Face’ at the 2023 Grammys

Many fans have continued to express their confusion about Madonna's appearance at the 2023 Grammys on social media on Sunday. At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Madonna made an appearance to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras as they performed their Grammy-winning song, "Unholy." Nevertheless, despite the duo's jaw-dropping performance, Madonna's face received more attention from the audience, according to Cosmopolitan.

Read full story
15 comments

Ashley Graham Defends Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Her Twins at 5 months

Ashley Graham has discussed her personal decision to stop breastfeeding her twin sons at the age of five months. On "The Daily Show" on Tuesday, the 35-year-old model said that while she initially believed she could "only breastfeed" her first child, Isaac, who is now 3 years old, she later realized she needed to set limits for her own wellbeing with her twin sons Malachi and Roman.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy