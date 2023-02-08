Donald Trump Fined Almost $1 Million for "Frivolous" Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Former U.S President, Donald Trump Photo by Library of Congress on Unsplash

A federal judge has fined former President Donald Trump and his attorney almost $1 million for bringing a since-dismissed "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and numerous other people, alleging they attempted to rig the 2016 presidential election in Clinton's favor by defaming Trump, according to The Washington Post.

In his order penalizing Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, Justice John Middlebrooks of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida stated, "We are confronted with a lawsuit that should never have been filed, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose."

In his lawsuit, Trump charged Clinton and 30 other defendants with plotting to "weave a false narrative" during the 2016 election that he and his campaign were working together with Russia to win the election. The lawsuit sought $70 million in damages.

In his ruling on January 19, Justice Middlebrooks stated that Mr. Trump "is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries."

The judge wrote: "He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew full well the impact of his actions... As such, I find that sanctions should be imposed upon Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. Habba."

According to the ruling, Republican Trump and Habba are jointly and severally liable for the $937,989.39 in fines the judge imposed to pay for the defendants' legal fees and costs. Compared to what the defendants collectively asked for in terms of sanctions, that sum is about $120,000 less.

Trump and Habba were ordered to pay Clinton $171,631 in sanctions, the majority of which will go toward her legal fees.

According to CNBC, the fine was the second-largest sum granted in Middlebrooks' order, which also awarded $179,685 to the Democratic National Committee, its former chairwoman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, and a connected corporation.

Middlebrooks stated, "The amount of fees awarded in this case, while reasonable, is substantial." In November, the judge fined Habba and other Trump attorneys $50,000 in favor of Charles Dolan, another defendant in the case.

He referred to Habba's legal pleadings in the case as "abusive litigation tactics," and he claimed that the original lawsuit and a later, 186-page amended complaint "were drafted to advance political narrative; not to address legal harm caused by any defendant."

The judge wrote: "The Amended Complaint is a hodgepodge of disconnected, often immaterial events, followed by an implausible conclusion. This is a deliberate attempt to harass; to tell a story without regard to facts."

Requests for comments regarding the order were not immediately answered by Habba.

Trump, who wants to be the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2024, sued Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, in March.

The DNC, Wasserman Schultz, John Podesta, the director of the Clinton campaign, the law firm Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, former FBI agents James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page, as well as Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent who wrote the infamous "Trump-Russia dossier" opposition research report before the election, were among the other defendants.

According to the lawsuit, evidence was fabricated, law enforcement agencies were misled, and other shady activities were carried out by Clinton and other defendants that "even the events of Watergate pale in comparison."

Middlebrooks previously "with prejudice" dismissed the lawsuit against Clinton and all other defendants, preventing Trump from re-filing the claim.

Middlebrooks' decision is the most recent in a string of humiliating legal setbacks for Trump, which also include the criminal conviction of his Manhattan-based real estate company, The Trump Organization, for a lengthy tax avoidance scheme last month in a New York state court.