Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit

A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.

They'll need to talk about things like whether the late Queen Elizabeth was racist in the coming months.

In her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, Samantha Markle submitted paperwork on Friday requesting testimony from both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samantha is prepared to offer proof that some of Meghan's claims made during the 2021 Oprah interview were untrue. She requests that the couple testify separately during interviews that might take place on the same day.

Samantha expects her half-sister to admit 38 different things during her deposition. She also wants Meghan to retract comments she made about the royal family and acknowledge that she lied about her upbringing in order to support a "rags-to-royalty" narrative.

However, Daily Mail reported that in a victory for the Duchess, a judge cautioned that before the depositions were conducted, the case might be "ripe for dismissal,"

After taking a "preliminary peek" at Meghan's request to have the case dismissed, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell stated that there might be grounds to do so.

In response to allegations made in the Sussexes' 2020 biography Finding Freedom and their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Samantha is requesting $75,000 in damages. Samantha claims that as a result of the accusations, she has experienced "humiliation, shame, and hatred on a global scale."

Samantha's attorneys filed 38 questions in the Florida federal court lawsuit, but Meghan's attorneys declined to respond because they wanted Judge Honeywell to rule first on their motion to dismiss. They also requested that the judge halt the discovery procedure, but the judge declined.

"Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay," Judge Honeywell stated in her ruling.

The ruling continued: "Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety."

"Thus, defendant Markle does not satisfy the high standard required to stay discovery pending the resolution of a dispositive motion."

The ruling means that Meghan and Harry will have to sit for deposition which will have to take place before July, if the case moves ahead. They are likely to be challenged about statements that Samantha wants a response to, including: 'Queen Elizabeth was not a racist' and 'King Charles is not a racist'.

In an effort to have the case dismissed, Samantha claimed the Duchess "has used improper stonewalling to resist Mrs. Markle's discovery efforts in this case."

She made 38 requests for emails and text messages, to which the Duchess objected to "each and every one of the requests," and claimed that Meghan had provided "zero documents." Meghan declined to respond through her attorney because they were "not relevant" to the case. On the same grounds, they declined to respond to other queries, labeling some as "vague."

Her lawyer declined to even respond to basic biographical requests for a response from Samantha.

According to them, Meghan is not an only child, as she claimed in the Oprah interview; instead, she has a half brother named Thomas Jr. and a half sister named Samantha.

One of Samantha's requests reads: 'Please state whether or not you have ever spoken out in defense of the Plaintiff after seeing the public scrutiny/hatred she has received from your fans'.

Samantha also disputes Meghan's claim that she once admitted she used to enter her old Ford Explorer through the boot because it was so damaged. Samantha requests "any and all documents to evidence that you had a Ford Explorer with non-functioning doors" in the court documents.