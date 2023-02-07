Revealed: What Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck that Got Him Upset at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck Photo by pagesix

The heated exchange between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammy Awards has been made public.

The couple attended the music awards ceremony together, and during the show, Lopez was seen yelling at her husband once more.

The two were caught off guard by the camera, tensely exchanging words at one particular moment, with Lopez appearing especially stern.

According to Daily Mail, during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Jennifer Lopez yelled at her husband, Ben Affleck, and told him to put more effort into appearing to be having fun. The embarrassing exchange was caught on camera. During the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were seen having tense words with each other just as host Trevor Noah sat down next to them. Affleck frequently displays a strained and angry demeanor in public.

While both were seated next to each other, Lopez turned around to reprimand her Oscar-winning husband to improve his facial expressions, apparently being aware that his "miserable" appearance during the awards show on Sunday night was going viral.

Daily Mail was able to determine what was said between the two after contacting a professional lipreader.

As Affleck whispers something in his wife's ear, she looks at him and, clearly irritated by his comment, says: "Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated' , to which Affleck replied: 'I might."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in heated exchange Photo by Pagesix

According to Marca, the actor looked at her in a bewildered manner, obviously upset by his dearly beloved's response. Affleck quickly collected himself in front of the camera and pretended as if nothing had happened because he is a professional.

After rekindling their relationship from the early 2000s, the couple had only been married for six months. In public, they do appear to be growing more agitated. It will be interesting to see if they can mend the relationship's fresh fissures.