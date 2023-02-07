Jennifer Lopez Caught on Camera in Heated Exchange with Her Husband, Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez in Heated Exchange with Ben Affleck Photo by pagesix

Following the release of a curious video showing Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, sharing an awkward moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the couple once more became the subject of conversation.

Daily Mail reported that Ben began the tense exchange by whispering in Lopez's ear, but she jerks away and appears to snap back at him. He frowned and straightened his vest as Lopez responded, before it finally dawned on them that everything was captured on camera.

The realization that their conversation was recorded on camera caused their faces to fall into a blank state, though it's not entirely clear what is being said. Lopez turned to look at host Trevor Noah, who was talking into the camera next to her, and her tense expression gradually changed to one of interest.

Frosty faced Although Lopez made an effort to hide the incident, her husband maintained a vacant expression throughout the evening. Exactly what was said during the conversation is unknown, but the singer and actress did not appear to be impressed.

In her Monday social media post of highlights from their Grammy night, Lopez gushed about Ben. She captioned the photo, "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

There were other incidents in addition to the awkward exchange that got people talking.

At last night's Grammy Awards, Ben solidified his status as a meme idol once more when his expressionless face went viral on social media. Affleck was observed looking utterly uninterested throughout the evening next to the stunning Lopez, who seemed to be having a blast.