Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Appear in Court for a Defamation Lawsuit

Samantha Markle, the sister of Markle, sued the Dutchess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photo by Northern Ireland Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's sister, submitted paperwork on Friday asking for testimony from both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha is willing to provide evidence that some of Meghan's statements made during the 2021 interview with Oprah were untrue. She wants the couple to give testimony in separate interviews, which might occur on the same day, according to the Mirror.

Samantha anticipates that during her deposition, her half-sister will make 38 different admissions. She also wants Meghan to acknowledge that she lied about her upbringing in order to support a "rags-to-royalty" narrative and to retract statements she made about the royal family.

Meghan's attorneys said, "She is asking the court to decide whether she and Meghan 'had ever 'been close,' how many times the two 'crossed paths' as adults, and whether Meghan's feelings that she 'grew up as an only child' are 'true' or false'".

According to Marca, the decision to file the lawsuit was made by Samantha in response to Meghan's assertion that she was an only child.

The documents reportedly read: "Plaintiff [Samantha] first asserts that she can disprove that Meghan 'grew up as an only child."

"But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their childhood. Moreover, Plaintiff's opposition completely ignores the context of the statement, where Ms Winfrey asked Meghan about her 'relationship' with Plaintiff (to whom Ms Winfrey referred as her half-sister on her father's side).

"Meghan's response to that question that she 'grew up as an only child' was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings. Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."