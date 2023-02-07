Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic Psychiatrist

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with two of their three children Photo by Lindsay Marie Clancy / Facebook via Fox News Digital

Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children last month, will be evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist, according to Clancy's attorney, who spoke to Fox News Digital.

After Friday's emergency court appearance, Kevin Reddington, a defense attorney for Clancy, informed Fox News Digital that the judge had approved their motion.

Reddington claimed Clancy had been overmedicated in a Boston Globe article that was the basis for the court update. He told the news organization that he hired a toxicologist to examine the dosage amounts, frequency, and interactions of the various medications.

Speaking to Boston Globe, Reddington said: "One of the major issues here is the horrific overmedication of drugs that caused homicidal ideation, suicidal ideation. "They [Lindsay and her husband Patrick] went to doctors repeatedly, saying, ‘Please help us.’ This was turning her into a zombie... the medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top."

Clancy still can't get out of bed or walk, Reddington said. He added, "They went through hell, and they didn’t come back."

Clancy, 32, is charged with killing her three young children, Callan, 7 months old, Dawson, 3, and Cora, 5, all by strangling them.

She will remain in the hospital, but is expected to appear virtually for her arraignment in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. A representative for the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that her defense attorney would show up in person.

The former labor and delivery nurse from Duxbury, Massachusetts, is facing at least eight criminal counts, including two for murder, three for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and three more for strangulation. She is currently recovering from an alleged attempt on her own life.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, after Lindsay jumped from the family's Summer Street home in Duxbury on January 24, her husband, Patrick, dialed 911. According to officials, when rescuers arrived, they discovered the three kids inside the house "unconscious with obvious signs of trauma." Dawson and Cora were declared dead. The youngest of the three children, Callan, was taken urgently to a nearby hospital, but he ultimately lost his life.

Patrick posted a statement on a GoFundMe page set up in his support on Saturday. Not only did he say that his family "was the best thing that ever happened" to him in his writing, but he also had nice things to say about each of his kids.

He wrote, "I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift. "They gave me purpose, and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was."

He went on to say that his relationship with Lindsay was "wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened."

Patrick said: "I took as much pride in being her husband as I did in being a father and felt persistently lucky to have her in my life. We mutually understood the reality that people can have bad days, but we stuck to the rule that when one of us got lost, the other was always there to bring them home always. She loved being a nurse, but nothing matched her intense love for our kids and dedication to being a mother. It was all she ever wanted."

Furthermore, Patrick pleaded with the public to pardon Lindsay as he had.

"The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone — me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace," he wrote.