Meghan Markle Told She "Doesn't Necessarily Have a Huge Fan Club" in the United States

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A royal expert has warned Meghan Markle that the American public is no longer supporting the Suits alum after she launched scathing criticisms of the royal family during her and Prince Harry's Netflix series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of revelations in the documentary's first three episodes, according to SCMP. Meghan recalled receiving her first death threat, Harry discussed dressing up for dates, and there was also a previously unreleased video of their son Archie.

In the television show, Harry claimed that he and Meghan had both "sacrificed everything" and that he was afraid of the press pushing Meghan away. Her mother is African-American, while Meghan's father is white.

Additionally, he mentioned "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution" (the royal family). However, the first few episodes didn't reveal anything shocking about the royal family. The main focus was on how the British press had treated them, how that had affected their relationship, and how it had ultimately caused them to leave the official royal life.

"Truth be told, no matter how I tried, no matter how good I was, no matter what I did, they were still going to find a way to destroy me," Meghan is recalled to have said.

According to The News, royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, believes that the public seems to be "tired" of the Sussex family's conflict with the Firm.

During her conference with GB News, she stated, "I think people are tired of the Sussexes." Meghan "doesn't necessarily have a huge fan club" in the United States, the expert continued.

Another expert, Kara Kennedy, offered her opinion on the couple's absence from the A-list bash honoring Oprah Winfrey's birthday.

"Snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes. The gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn't paid off," Kara wrote in a column for The Spectator.

Furthermore, Kara stated, "It’s easy to see why Oprah wouldn’t want the pair at her birthday shindig after Harry’s latest revelations. During his press tour for the duke’s memoir, Spare, nearly three years on from that bombshell interview with Oprah, he made her look stupid."