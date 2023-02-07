Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie Continues

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Photo by Chrisa Hickey, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Brad Pitt has decided to sell his Los Angeles property of about 30 years. The 59-year-old Babylon actor silently put the sprawling Los Feliz home on the market for about $40 million.

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, had lived and raised their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — on the expansive property before their divorce in 2016.

People reported that after purchasing the original mansion from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark actress, Cassandra Peterson, for an alleged $1.7 million in 1994, Pitt began residing there.

Since then, the Oscar winner has added a tennis court, skating rink, and swimming pool to several lots close to the original house.

Their source claims that Pitt is selling the 1.9-acre estate because he is "looking for something smaller" in the Los Angeles region.

The former couple has been engaged in ongoing discussions about the custody of their children and the division of their financial assets, such as their South of France estate Château Miraval, since their separation and since being declared legally single in 2019.

Despite his ongoing legal issues with Jolie, Pitt has begun dating 32-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. The couple spent quality time and sunbathed topless together as they rang in the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance was officially announced in November, months after Ines and her ex-husband and actor, Paul Wesley, called it quits with their marriage. Wesley and de Ramon's marriage lasted three years.

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors at a Bono concert where Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were also present. It's not an exclusive relationship, according to a source close to Pitt at the time. "Ines is incredibly vivacious and silly. She has a great personality. Brad anticipates their time together."

Despite the fact that they split up, Angelina purchased a stunning $25 million mansion in the same area in 2017 so that her kids could live closer to their father, according to Hello Magazine.

She said, "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

Brad, Jolie and their children Photo by Getty Images via Hello Magazine

There is an outdoor pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar, and sizable landscaped gardens in the property. Angelina continued, "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but there are lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

Legendary American director, Cecil B. DeMille, once lived in the six-bedroom, ten-bathroom home. The 2.1-acre estate is in the Laughlin Park gated community and offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Griffith Observatory.