Joana Sanz Visits Dani Alves in Prison, Says He's in the Worst Moment of His Life

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz Photo by Twitter via BetHive

Dani Alves' wife, Joana Sanz, has visited him in prison. She paid the former FC Barcelona right-back a visit in prison, 17 days after he was jailed without bail by a Spanish court.

Alves was imprisoned on January 20 without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December 2022.

Earlier, the former Brazilian legend was reported to have turned down the chance to meet his wife or his immediate family. Six people are the most that can enter in the latter scenario. The player appeared to have ruled out this possibility as well.

However, as reported by Marca, Joana Sanz did finally pay Alves a visit this past Sunday at Brians 2 Prison.

When questioned by the media at the conclusion of the visit, Joana admitted that she would not leave him alone in the "worst moment of his life," despite her refusal to provide an answer.

She stated: "I'm not going to leave him in the worst moment of his life."

The specifics of a telephone conversation between Dani Alves and his wife were made public on Telecinco's "El programa de Ana Rosa."

Leticia Requejo, a journalist for 'El programa de Ana Rosa', explained it:

"Joana Sanz asked him to meet in a vis a vis and Dani Alves said no. We can confirm that after saying no, Dani Alves called from prison directly to the woman who is still his wife. It was a telephone conversation, which didn't last long, in which things can hardly be discussed, because in this case time is money."