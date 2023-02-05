Angelina Jolie's Failed Promises to Brad Pitt Revealed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Photo by The Express Tribune

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have been engaged in a prolonged dispute and fighting in court ever since their marriage came to a halt. This time, it's about a breach of agreement between the former couple.

Angelina Jolie has been accused by her ex-husband of failing to keep her promise and breaching the agreement they had together. It has been revealed that one of the most sacred agreements she and Brad ever made concerned their $164 million French winery estate, Chateau Miraval.

According to Marca, Brad wanted to leave the winery to their children as part of their inheritance, so the former couple agreed that any decision to sell one of their equal partnerships in the winery business would be carefully considered.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had decided to mutually agree on a buyer, but she later changed her mind when the custody dispute over her children went against her. Thus, she made the decision to sell her share to a Russian oligarch without first consulting Brad Pitt. The property was sold by Angelina Jolie to Tenute del Mondo, a unit of the Stoli Group, which is "indirectly controlled" by the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

An urgent hearing to depose the Russian oligarch who bought his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's share of their $164 million French winery had been requested by Brad Pitt. The Academy Award winner, claimed in his lawsuit that Jolie did not consult him before selling her shares to the Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, whom the court documents refer to as "an aggressive third-party competitor." However, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge vehemently rejected the star actor's motion.

According to Angelina Jolie, she was unable to continue with ownership because of "personal objections." She filed a $250 million countersuit, alleging that Pitt wanted to take over the business as retaliation for their divorce and their child custody dispute.