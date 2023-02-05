The Effects of Narcissistic Parenting

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style of parenting where the parent is overly focused on their own needs and desires, often at the expense of the needs and feelings of their children. This kind of parenting may manipulate and control the child, treating them more like an extension of the parent than as a distinct person.

A Parent and a Child Photo by dreamstime.com

There are different characteristics of narcissistic parenting. These include:

Lack of empathy: The parent may be indifferent to or dismissive of the child's feelings and experiences.

Self-centeredness: The parent may be more concerned with their own image and status than with the well-being of their child.

Control: The parent may try to control their child's behavior and choices in order to reflect positively on themselves.

Invalidation: The parent may dismiss or belittle the child's thoughts and feelings.

Enmeshment: The parent may see their child as an extension of themselves, rather than as a separate individual with their own needs and desires.

This type of parenting can have long-lasting effects on the child's sense of self-worth, emotional regulation, and ability to form healthy relationships.

Effects of Narcissistic Parenting

The effects of having a narcissistic parent can be significant and long-lasting. Children of narcissistic parents may experience:

Low self-esteem and self-worth: Growing up with a parent who is constantly critical and demeaning can lead to a sense of inadequacy and poor self-image.

Difficulty forming healthy relationships: Children of narcissistic parents may have trouble trusting others and forming close relationships, as they have often learned that people are not to be relied upon.

Difficulty setting boundaries: Narcissistic parents often disregard their children's feelings and needs, making it difficult for children to learn how to assert themselves and set healthy boundaries in future relationships.

Emotional dysregulation: Growing up in an environment where emotions are disregarded and invalidated can lead to difficulties regulating emotions and coping with stress in adulthood.

Codependency: Children of narcissistic parents may develop codependent tendencies, such as sacrificing their own needs and desires in order to please others or avoid conflict.

It's important to note that not all children of narcissistic parents will experience these effects and that healing is possible with the help of therapy or other forms of support.

Generally, it is advised that people who have gone through narcissistic parenting should seek therapy or other forms of support in order to find comfort and healing.

ATTRIBUTIONS

Narcissism: Symptoms and Signs. (2020, December 2). WebMD. Retrieved December 29, 2022.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder - HelpGuide.org. (2022, December 5). HelpGuide.org. Retrieved December 29, 2022.

“Narcissistic Parent” - Wikipedia, 25 May 2022, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissistic_parent

Contributor, Ramani Durvasula. “A Psychologist Shares the 7 Signs of a Narcissistic Parent: ‘It’s a Toxic Way to Raise Your Kids.’” CNBC, 5 Sept. 2022.

Li, P. (2022, March 29). 11 Effects of Narcissistic Parents and How To Deal With Them. Parenting for Brain. Retrieved February 5, 2023.