Beyoncé Fans Are Having Difficulties Trying to Buy Tickets for Her Music Tour

Beyonce's announcement of her 'Renaissance World Tour for 2023 sent music fans into a frenzy, but some are already having trouble getting tickets, according to the BBC.

Last month, Beyoncé made a return to the stage since 2020 in the Middle East, where she performed alongside her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai. The global music icon performed "Brown Skin Girl," "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar," and "Ave Maria," among other songs.

The Renaissance World Tour for 2023 is an international event that will start with the European and UK leg of the tour. It will get under way on May 10 in Sweden and end on September 27 in New Orleans, United States.

Since the first pre-sale for Beyoncé's UK dates began, fans have been lining up to purchase tickets for her music tour. Unfortunately, however, some Beyonce's fans have already experienced problems getting tickets.

A number of UK pre-sales, including those by O2 Priority and Ticketmaster UK, were scheduled for Thursday morning before tickets for the UK performances went on sale to the general public on February 7.

According to AS, while some fans were fortunate enough to get tickets, others contend they were never allowed to participate in the pre-sales. Some claimed they were kicked out of the queue and crashed, while others were left with nothing.

Many fans bemoaned the lengthy wait times, error messages, and exorbitant resale prices they experienced when trying to buy tickets.

A fan, André Rhoden-Paul, said on Twitter: "First the O2 Priority app was down," Now I’ve waited in an O2 Priority queue on Ticketmaster website behind 200,000 people, and it still won’t let me access Beyonce tickets. Waste of time."

O2 reacted by saying that they were aware of the problems with ticket sales.

In a statement released on their official Twitter page, they said: "We apologise to anyone experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce's tickets through Priority. Tickets are selling, and we’re seeing huge demand. We're doing everything we can behind the scenes to help keep the app running smoothly."