TikToker Allegedly Scammed Donors Thousands of Dollars, Claiming She Had Cancer

A Tiktok user is said to have duped hundreds of people after she claimed to have cancer. The woman was charged after she was accused of fabricating a cancer diagnosis.

Madison Russo Photo by ABC News

ABC News reported that Madison Russo was accused of stealing on January 23, according to the Eldridge Police Department in Eldridge, Iowa. She was accused of fabricating a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

According to authorities, Madison Russo, a 19-year-old woman, defrauded over 400 donors out of over $37,000 by making up a cancer diagnosis that she didn't have—a claim she allegedly promoted on social media.

Russo allegedly made false claims, including that "she suffered acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor the size of a football," according to the press release.

Subpoenas for medical records were obtained during the investigation, which confirmed that Russo had never been diagnosed with any type of cancer or tumor by any medical facility in the area.

Speaking to "Good Morning America," authorities acknowledged using Russo's social media accounts as evidence in her case, but they would not specify which accounts they were using.

According to the press release, Russo allegedly had a GoFundMe page created for her, and it was featured in the neighborhood newspaper. She also spoke as a guest at St. Ambrose University, the National Pancreas Foundation in Chicago, and on a podcast for Project Purple.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Russo allegedly accepted private donations from "other businesses, nonprofit organizations, school districts, and private citizens." This is according to witnesses "who have medical experience" and who collaborated with an investigating officer to find "medical discrepancies" in her social media pictures.