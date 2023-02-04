Beyonce Announces Her Renaissance World Tour with a Cowboy Style Photo

Beyonce Photo by Cornel Pex, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In a new photograph, Beyonce appeared fully undressed as she announced her Renaissance World Tour, which will kick off in Europe in May.

Beyonce has released a new photo to announce her Renaissance World Tour. The star musician posted a half-nude picture of herself on social media to spark controversy among fans.

According to The US Sun, the singer dressed in cowboy style with a silver hat and boots, leaving little to the imagination, but she still received a ton of compliments on her taste and stunning figure.

Beyonce Photo by Instagram/Beyonce via The Sun

On Wednesday morning, she uploaded the picture to Instagram with the caption, "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

In the stunning photograph, the 41-year-old singer displayed her amazing curves while posing atop a silver horse and wearing lingerie covered in diamonds. The picture quickly gained popularity after being posted.

Last month, the global music icon made a return to the stage since 2020 in the Middle East, where she performed alongside her 11-year-old daughter at the opening of Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai. Beyoncé performed "Brown Skin Girl" with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, on stage at the opening of the Atlantis resort in Dubai over the weekend.

According to Marca, Beyoncé revealed that the tour, which will support her most recent album, will start in Europe in May. Beyonce has her millions of fans in a frenzy with a simple phrase she posted next to the picture, "Renaissance World Tour 2023."

In Europe, she will perform in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Sunderland before spending three nights in London beginning on May 29. Beginning in Philadelphia on July 12, her U.S. leg of the tour will include performances in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

Since her On the Run tour in 2018, when she made 48 stops across North America and Europe, Beyonce's current tour will be her first significant length of time on the road.