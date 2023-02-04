Beyonce Announces Her Renaissance World Tour with a Cowboy Style Photo

William

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVdIY_0kaOFR7J00
BeyoncePhoto byCornel Pex, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In a new photograph, Beyonce appeared fully undressed as she announced her Renaissance World Tour, which will kick off in Europe in May.

Beyonce has released a new photo to announce her Renaissance World Tour. The star musician posted a half-nude picture of herself on social media to spark controversy among fans.

According to The US Sun, the singer dressed in cowboy style with a silver hat and boots, leaving little to the imagination, but she still received a ton of compliments on her taste and stunning figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzQKU_0kaOFR7J00
BeyoncePhoto byInstagram/Beyonce via The Sun

On Wednesday morning, she uploaded the picture to Instagram with the caption, "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

In the stunning photograph, the 41-year-old singer displayed her amazing curves while posing atop a silver horse and wearing lingerie covered in diamonds. The picture quickly gained popularity after being posted.

Last month, the global music icon made a return to the stage since 2020 in the Middle East, where she performed alongside her 11-year-old daughter at the opening of Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai. Beyoncé performed "Brown Skin Girl" with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, on stage at the opening of the Atlantis resort in Dubai over the weekend.

According to Marca, Beyoncé revealed that the tour, which will support her most recent album, will start in Europe in May. Beyonce has her millions of fans in a frenzy with a simple phrase she posted next to the picture, "Renaissance World Tour 2023."

In Europe, she will perform in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Sunderland before spending three nights in London beginning on May 29. Beginning in Philadelphia on July 12, her U.S. leg of the tour will include performances in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans.

Since her On the Run tour in 2018, when she made 48 stops across North America and Europe, Beyonce's current tour will be her first significant length of time on the road.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Beyonce# Renaissance World Tour# Music Musician singer# cowboy style sexy Jay Z# Celebrity Entertainment Celebr

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you News, Entertainment, Sports and Facts!

N/A
2K followers

More from William

Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Announces Her Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend

The daughter of rapper Eminem has announced that she has been engaged. Hailie Jade, Eminem's daughter, broke the news on Monday that her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got down on one knee — and she said yes.

Read full story

Beyoncé Makes History as the Person with Most Grammy Awards

Beyoncé has made history as the person with the most Grammy Awards ever. With a record 32 wins, Beyoncé recently broke the record for most Grammy awards given to a single artist. She won the accolade for best dance/electronic album for her well-known album "Renaissance," which is what finally drove her over the edge.

Read full story
1 comments

2023 Grammy Awards: The Full List of Winners

The 2023 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 5, 2023. It was the 65th edition of the elite event. The Grammy Awards featured ground-breaking performances and history-making Grammy wins.

Read full story

Donald Trump Fined Almost $1 Million for "Frivolous" Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

A federal judge has fined former President Donald Trump and his attorney almost $1 million for bringing a since-dismissed "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and numerous other people, alleging they attempted to rig the 2016 presidential election in Clinton's favor by defaming Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Read full story
104 comments

Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit

A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.

Read full story
437 comments

Revealed: What Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck that Got Him Upset at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The heated exchange between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammy Awards has been made public. The couple attended the music awards ceremony together, and during the show, Lopez was seen yelling at her husband once more.

Read full story
5 comments

Jennifer Lopez Caught on Camera in Heated Exchange with Her Husband, Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Following the release of a curious video showing Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, sharing an awkward moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the couple once more became the subject of conversation.

Read full story
234 comments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Appear in Court for a Defamation Lawsuit

Samantha Markle, the sister of Markle, sued the Dutchess. Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's sister, submitted paperwork on Friday asking for testimony from both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex.

Read full story
65 comments
Duxbury, MA

Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic Psychiatrist

Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother accused of strangling her three children last month, will be evaluated by a forensic psychiatrist, according to Clancy's attorney, who spoke to Fox News Digital.

Read full story
12 comments

Meghan Markle Told She "Doesn't Necessarily Have a Huge Fan Club" in the United States

A royal expert has warned Meghan Markle that the American public is no longer supporting the Suits alum after she launched scathing criticisms of the royal family during her and Prince Harry's Netflix series.

Read full story
183 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie Continues

Brad Pitt has decided to sell his Los Angeles property of about 30 years. The 59-year-old Babylon actor silently put the sprawling Los Feliz home on the market for about $40 million.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Man Bites Off Head of Girlfriend’s Pet Python During Heated Domestic Disagreement in Florida

In Florida, a 32-year-old man is charged with several felonies after it was claimed that during a domestic argument in their home, the man bit off the head of his girlfriend's pet python.

Read full story
60 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

13 People Arrested for Alleged Human Trafficking Crime

13 people have been arrested in connection with alleged human trafficking. 13 people were arrested for alleged human trafficking crimes. East Bay law enforcement agencies, worked in cooperation with the Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas Zoo

A Texas man has been arrested in connection with three strange incidents at the Dallas Zoo, including the stealing of monkeys. On February 2, 2023, Dallas Police arrested Davion Irvin, 24 years old, in connection with the case involving emperor tamarin monkeys at the Dallas Zoo. He has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty (non-livestock) and two counts of burglary.

Read full story
22 comments
Manchester, NH

Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old Daughter

The father of Harmony Montgomery has been indicted in the death of the 5-year-old. An indictment for the murder of the 5-year-old girl has been filed against Adam Montgomery, the girl's father, who is in custody, Fox News has reported.

Read full story
1 comments
Memphis, TN

Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"

Donald Trump has reacted to the gruesome assault and murder of Tyre Nichols. Former U.S. President, Donald Trump, called the video of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by five Memphis police officers "horrible" and said the attack "never should have occurred."

Read full story
192 comments
Oakland, CA

Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by Police

A protest has occurred in Oakland following the gruesome killing of Tyre Nichols by the police. Numerous demonstrators in their hundreds marched through Oakland's streets while chanting, calling for justice over the assault and killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers.

Read full story
12 comments

Joana Sanz Visits Dani Alves in Prison, Says He's in the Worst Moment of His Life

Dani Alves' wife, Joana Sanz, has visited him in prison. She paid the former FC Barcelona right-back a visit in prison, 17 days after he was jailed without bail by a Spanish court.

Read full story
25 comments

Angelina Jolie's Failed Promises to Brad Pitt Revealed

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have been engaged in a prolonged dispute and fighting in court ever since their marriage came to a halt. This time, it's about a breach of agreement between the former couple.

Read full story
49 comments

The Effects of Narcissistic Parenting

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style of parenting where the parent is overly focused on their own needs and desires, often at the expense of the needs and feelings of their children. This kind of parenting may manipulate and control the child, treating them more like an extension of the parent than as a distinct person.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy