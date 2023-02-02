Alleged Rape Case: Dani Alves' Wife, Joana Sanz, Files for Divorce

As new drama unfolds in recent weeks, it appears that the last news about the alleged Dani Alves' rape case has not been heard. It's his wife this time, as she is asking for the end of their marital union.

Joana Sanz, the wife of Dani Alves, has filed for divorce after learning that her husband was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault, The US Sun has reported.

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz Photo by Twitter via BetHive

Dani Alves reportedly received a divorce request from his current wife, Joana Sanz, through his attorney, according to Marca. Whether or not the football player is at fault is not the reason for the divorce; rather, it is because he has admitted to the affair.

Dani Alves was sentenced to prison in Spain in January without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December 2022. The assault allegedly took place in a nightclub in Barcelona, and on January 2, 2023, the complainant formally lodged her grievance.

Alves is still behind bars. Journalist Leticia Requejo stated that "his lawyers have informed him" as a result of the fact that he refused to grant her a "vis a vis" last week when she requested one. Furthermore, she said: "They also tell me that Joana regrets these first statements defending her boyfriend, decisions that she makes because of Dani Alves' lawyer."

It was also reported by Marca that Alves had turned down the chance to meet his wife or his immediate family. Six people are the most that can enter in the latter scenario. The player appears to have also ruled out this possibility.

Meanwhile, Sanz recently removed from her social media accounts all of the pictures of her and her current husband, Alves, including the ones from their wedding day.