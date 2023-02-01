Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: Dani Alves Applies for Provisional Release, Willing to Wear a Telematic Bracelet

Dani Alves, who was sentenced to prison without bail by a Spanish court, has made a request to be released on bail.

Dani Alves in action for BrazilPhoto byFabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ABr, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons

The lawyers for the legendary Brazilian soccer player have submitted an appeal asking for his release on the grounds that he has business, personal, social, and family ties to Barcelona.

Dani Alves, a former FC Barcelona right-back, was imprisoned without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December, 2022.

Alves was ordered to be remanded in custody without bail by the judge conducting the case investigation because she believed that he posed a flight risk and that his wealth allowed him to live anywhere in the world.

Alves' defense team has requested his release from prison, citing his family and business roots in Barcelona.

According to Marca, Alves' defense lawyers have appealed his conviction to the Barcelona Court of Appeals, pleading for his release on the grounds that he has deep ties to the city through his family, friends, and professional relationships. It further reported that defense attorney Cristobal Martell had submitted a 24-page document in which he focused more on ensuring that the former Barcelona and Sevilla player would not flee and would stay in Spain until the trial was held than on evaluating the evidence.

If Alves is released from prison, the Barcelona court may order him to comply with a number of conditions, including posting bail, surrendering his passport, appearing in court on particular dates, or wearing a telematic bracelet.

