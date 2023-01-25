8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal Accident

A great-grandmother has been saved from a potential fatal accident by her 8-year-old great-granddaughter. The girl, Mariah, saved her 79-year-old great-grandmother, Patricia Lynch, from being run over by their SUV in front of their home.

According to ABC News, Mariah claimed that on January 11, Lynch picked her up from school and drove to her West Bloomfield home, as she had done in the past. Lynch got out of the blue Chevy Equinox SUV as they approached Mariah's house's driveway with Mariah still inside. Things suddenly changed.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" to narrate the event, Mariah said, "She thought her car was in park, but it was in reverse. It started moving, and she tried to stop it, and she fell, and the tire went over her foot."

"I pulled the keys out [of the ignition]," Mariah added, as she acted immediately without pausing, something she had frequently observed her mother and other family members doing.

"I didn't know her foot was under there, but I knew she could still get hurt because her body was under there," the 8-year-old girl continued.

Then, Mariah exited the vehicle and ran to inform her mother, Porchia Lane, who was at home at the time. As she approached the front door, she yelled for help, which was captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera.

Speaking on the event, Lane said, "I thought it was a normal drop-off, and when I opened the door, I still didn't hear her screaming initially."

Lane claimed that she discovered her grandmother standing parallel to the vehicle and noticed that Lynch had managed to pry herself free from underneath the vehicle despite her foot and leg becoming trapped.

Lane further stated: "I thought, 'Well, maybe my grandmother was having a hard time pulling up the driveway' because it's a little hill. As I got closer to the car, that's when I began to hear Mariah scream, and I saw my grandmother's shoes in the middle of the driveway. I couldn't even see her yet. So I was just in disbelief."

"Mariah was able to go grab a towel. We wrapped her leg up and caught the ambulance," Lane continued, as she said of her daughter, "She really thought fast."

Mariah and her great-grandmother, Lynch, in the hospital Photo by Porchia Lane via ABC News

Last week, the 79-year-old woman was able to be discharged from the hospital, having not suffered any broken bones but having to get stitches and blood infusions for bruises, blisters, and blood loss. According to Lane, they intend to support her during the subsequent transition to physical therapy and recovery.

The young girl has been praised for her quick thinking, which allowed her to save her great-grandmother. And Lane expressed her "proudness" at her daughter's quick thinking and offered advice to other parents: "Know that your kids are always paying attention. I really talked to Mariah and instilled in her to just follow her heart and make the right decisions. It just makes me proud that she just was able to think fast and she probably was more calm than me in this situation because I would have been frantic."