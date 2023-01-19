Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38

Jay Briscoe Photo by ゾーヒョー, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The wrestling world has been thrown into mourning following the news of the death of wrestler, Jay Briscoe. Jay Briscoe has passed away; He died in a car accident on January 17, 2023, at the age of 38.

The news of the death of the wrestler was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ring of Honor (ROH), Tony Khan, on his official Twitter page.

Khan said: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin!"

In 2002, Briscoe and his brother Mark joined ROH wrestling and went on to become the popular tag team known as "The Briscoe Brothers." Since the very first show the company ever produced, Briscoe, who was 18 at the time, and Mark, who was 17, have participated.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe," read a statement on Ring of Honor's website to announce Jay Briscoe's death. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans," the website further stated.

US Today reported that while driving in Laurel, Delaware, eastbound in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Briscoe was struck head-on by a pickup truck that had swerved into his lane for "unknown reasons." Lillyanne Ternahan, the other driver, and Briscoe were both declared dead at the scene.

Both of Briscoe's daughters, ages 9 and 12, were in the vehicle when it was involved in the accident. His daughters were properly restrained in their seat belts, but he wasn't wearing a seat belt. The two girls are still in critical condition after being hospitalized. According to the police, it is currently unknown whether alcohol played a role. The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

According to CNN, numerous wrestling sites have reported that Pugh died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Laurel School District announced via Facebook that it would be closed on Wednesday due to the incident. It stated: "Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers."

Jamin Pugh was an American professional wrestler better known by his ring name, Jay Briscoe. He was best known for his time with Ring of Honor, where, at the time of his death, he was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.