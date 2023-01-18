Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has left the hospital and returned home after the snowplow accident he suffered on New Year's Day. CNN has reported that the star actor tweeted he had been released from the hospital, more than two weeks after being hurt in a snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner was injured while snowplowing at his home near Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to his publicist, and was taken to the hospital, where he made his recovery from the accident.

Renner had made a post on Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself that revealed some facial bruising, with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Speaking at that time, Renner's publicist, Samantha Mast, explained: "Renner was moving snow from a private driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his residence after they celebrated the holidays together. Members of Renner’s family were with him when the accident occurred."

Season 2 of the "Mayor of Kingstown" premiered on January 15, 2023. And on January 16, in a response to the show's tweet, Renner wrote, "Outside of my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

In a 911 call log that CNN was able to obtain, Renner is described as having "extreme [difficulty] breathing" and having been "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]." "The right side of his chest is collapsed; upper torso is crushed," it continues.