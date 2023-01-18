Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow Accident

William

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GppRn_0kIYamRr00
Jeremy RennerPhoto byGage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jeremy Renner has left the hospital and returned home after the snowplow accident he suffered on New Year's Day. CNN has reported that the star actor tweeted he had been released from the hospital, more than two weeks after being hurt in a snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner was injured while snowplowing at his home near Reno, Nevada, on New Year's Day, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to his publicist, and was taken to the hospital, where he made his recovery from the accident.

Renner had made a post on Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself that revealed some facial bruising, with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Speaking at that time, Renner's publicist, Samantha Mast, explained: "Renner was moving snow from a private driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his residence after they celebrated the holidays together. Members of Renner’s family were with him when the accident occurred."

Season 2 of the "Mayor of Kingstown" premiered on January 15, 2023. And on January 16, in a response to the show's tweet, Renner wrote, "Outside of my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

During his lengthy hospital stay, Renner underwent two surgeries and was treated in the intensive care unit.

In a 911 call log that CNN was able to obtain, Renner is described as having "extreme [difficulty] breathing" and having been "completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]." "The right side of his chest is collapsed; upper torso is crushed," it continues.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jeremy Renner# Entertainment American celebri# movies series actors actresses# Mayor of Kingstown# movies premiere US series

Comments / 0

Published by

I bring you News, Entertainment, Sports and Facts!

N/A
745 followers

More from William

Laurel, DE

Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38

The wrestling world has been thrown into mourning following the news of the death of wrestler, Jay Briscoe. Jay Briscoe has passed away; He died in a car accident on January 17, 2023, at the age of 38.

Read full story

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty in Court, Avoids Prison Sentence

Ezra Miller has avoided a jail term after his consent to a plea bargain following an event in May, 2022, where he was alleged to have broken into a home to steal. BBC reported that he US star actor came before a Bennington court in Vermont on Friday, where he is facing a trial and a probable term behind bars. The star of "The Fantastic Beasts and Justice League" has had the burglary charge that could have led to a trial and jail time dropped.

Read full story
3 comments

Demi Lovato Album Poster Banned by Britain for Being Offensive to Christians

Demi Lovato's poster for her latest album has been deemed offensive to Christians, hence it has been banned. The British Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned the poster promoting the album, titled "HOLY F*CK", for being provocative and seriously offensive to Christians, Billboard has reported.

Read full story
Beverly Hills, CA

Carole Cook, Veteran ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, the ‘Sixteen Candles’ star actress, has passed away. The veteran actress died of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, on the afternoon of January 11, just three days before her 99th birthday, USA TODAY has reported. She died at the age of 98.

Read full story
1 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Lisa Rinna Announces Her Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna has announced her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', CNN has reported. After eight seasons, the star actress has stated that she will not be returning to the series. Lisa joined the series during season 5 in 2014.

Read full story
3 comments

Delta Air Lines To Provide Fast, Free Onboard Wi-Fi

Delta Air Lines has announced that it will offer travelers free Wi-Fi onboard their flights. The Wi-Fi will be made available to travelers starting on February 1, 2023. According to CNBC, about 80% of Delta's domestic fleet will offer the service starting in the next month, but CEO Ed Bastian said during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday that it will expand to more aircraft every week. As airlines compete for passengers in the travel rebound after the Covid pandemic slump nearly three years ago, Delta's plan to make internet access free will increase pressure on competitors.

Read full story

Gabrielle Union Opens Up on Unfaithfulness in Her First Marriage

Gabrielle Union has talked about her previous marriage to National Football League (NFL) player, Chris Howard, ABC News has reported. The Star actress and producer opened up about fidelity issues in her relationship with her ex-husband. Union and Howard were married from 2001 until 2006.

Read full story
2 comments

New Year's Resolution: Keeping Them Just Got Easier

A New Year's resolution is a custom in which a person vows to change a bad quality or behavior, to accomplish a personal goal, or to improve their life in some way. Many people make New Year's resolutions every year, as a way to reflect on the past year and make positive changes in the coming year. Some common New Year's resolutions include exercising more, eating healthier, quitting a bad habit, saving money, and learning a new skill.

Read full story

Nonalcoholic Drinks, Cocktails at Home: Beverage Expert Sheds More Light

Photo bySubrata Ghose, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Gary Wallach has given tips on how to make good nonalcoholic drinks in the comfort of your homes, ABC News have reported. The New York City-based beverage director and partner at Lindens, knows a thing or two about serving libations free of alcohol.

Read full story
1 comments
Denton, TX

Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Kali and Cliff Scott's twin daughtersPhoto byKali and Cliff Scott via Good Morning America. An American woman, Kali Scott, has given birth to her twin babies on different days across two years. Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott, the twins, were born on New Year's Eve 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, respectively.

Read full story
1 comments

Jeremy Renner Posts First Recovery Photo in Hospital, Thanks Fans

Jeremy RennerPhoto byGage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Jeremy Renner took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital recovering from a snow plowing accident. In his first Instagram post after the incident, the American star actor expressed gratitude to his followers for their outpouring of support.

Read full story
2 comments

Robin Roberts To Marry Long-time Partner This Year

Photo byGreg2600, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. American television broadcaster, Robin Roberts, is making plans to marry her longtime partner in 2023. She revealed this during a discussion with motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein about her goals for the year, one of which is to marry her partner, Amber Laign.

Read full story
1 comments

New Year's Message: Fans and Supporters Get Greetings from their favorite American Celebrities

Top celebrities have sent New Year's messages to their adoring fans across the globe. The celebrities took to their social media handles to send them New Year's messages.

Read full story

The New Year's Resolution

A New Year's resolution is a custom that is most popular in the West but is also practiced in the East. It involves making a commitment to continue good habits, change a bad trait or behavior, reach a personal goal, or otherwise improve one's behavior in the new year. It is a year for self-reflection over the past year and seeking improvement in the current year. The New Year is commonly welcomed with a lot of optimism and expectations. It is seen as another opportunity to start afresh, with the disappointment of the past year(s) left behind.

Read full story

Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup

Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.

Read full story
1 comments

Lionel Messi Sends a New Year's Message to Family, Friends, and Supporters

Lionel MessiPhoto byКирилл Венедиктов, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons. Lionel Messi has sent a New Year's message to his family, friends, and all his supporters worldwide. The World Cup winner posted the emotional tribute on Instagram.

Read full story

Lionel Messi Welcomed into 'Triple Crown' Club by Brazilian Kaka

Former Brazilian professional soccer player, Ricardo Kaká (full name: Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite), has welcomed World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, into the 'Triple Crown' club. Kaka welcomed Messi after his 2022 World Cup success with his country, Argentina.

Read full story

Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dies at 82

Pelé celebrating the World CupPhoto byEl Gráfico. The Brazilian soccer legend, Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, has passed away at the age of 82. The icon died on December 29, 2022, at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after losing his battle with cancer. Pele became a legend of the game after he helped his country win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, netting twice in the final to defeat hosts Sweden.

Read full story

A Successful Love Relationship is Still Possible

A love relationship is a beautiful thing. To most people, it is the best thing that has ever happened to them. They enjoy and savor the companionship, affection, emotional connection, physical and sexual intimacy they share with their partners. The moments and memories are wonderful and treasured.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy