Lisa Rinna Announces Her Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna has announced her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', CNN has reported. After eight seasons, the star actress has stated that she will not be returning to the series. Lisa joined the series during season 5 in 2014.

Speaking to People, Rinna, who is also a businesswoman, said: "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series." "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come," she continued.

In the series' fifth season, which debuted in 2014, Rinna made her entrance. In her first season, the actress got into one of the most memorable brawls on the show when she threw a wine glass at then-costar Kim Richards, who had implied Rinna didn't want word of her husband Harry Hamlin to get out.

At the conclusion of the previous season and after her contract expired, Rinna made the decision to end her involvement with the show. She and Bravo decided that she would not return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after carefully weighing her options and professional commitments.

In November 2021, Rinna lost her mother, and she often argued with other cast members as a result of her grief.

She then posted on Instagram, "I have had a really rough time of it, I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you." The post has since been deleted.

At the reunion show the previous season, her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton led to a verbal altercation. As Rinna entered the stage at BravoCon 2022, fans of the series turned against her, booing her loudly.

