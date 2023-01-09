Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

William

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blmuq_0k8EcmPC00
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in Cabo San LucasPhoto byBackgrid via Fox News

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip.

Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.

On her part, Ines chose to forgo tan lines and wear nothing underneath during their leisurely day by the pool, where they both read a little bit. She was dressed in a simple blue sarong around her waist after she had taken a swim in the pool.

Months after Ines and her ex-husband and actor, Paul Wesley, called it quits with their marriage, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance was officially announced in November. A three-year marriage existed between Wesley and de Ramon.

At a Bono concert, when Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were also present, Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors. According to a source close to Pitt at the time, "It's not an exclusive relationship." "Ines is adorably silly and vivacious. She is very personable. Brad looks forward to their time together."

Following the $300 million sale of a 60% stake in his production company, Plan B Entertainment, to the French company Mediawan, Pitt may have even more time for romance in his life.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, "Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what "semi-retirement' looks like for him." The source stated, "One thing he's decided is that he will probably continue acting," before adding a warning that Pitt probably won't pursue any other business endeavors.

Another insider stated: "While Brad has put a lot of time into the various [businesses based out of the French estate, Chateau Miraval, he bought with Angelina Jolie], and his other interests like architecture, he is absolutely committed to his film career. "He is not leaving Hollywood."

