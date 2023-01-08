Gabrielle Union Opens Up on Unfaithfulness in Her First Marriage

Gabrielle Union Photo by Nick Step, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Gabrielle Union has talked about her previous marriage to National Football League (NFL) player, Chris Howard, ABC News has reported. The Star actress and producer opened up about fidelity issues in her relationship with her ex-husband. Union and Howard were married from 2001 until 2006.

The actress revealed that she was not faithful in her marriage to Howard and claimed he wasn't faithful either when she appeared as a guest on January 2 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

Gabrielle Union said of her first marriage to Dax Shepard, the host of the show: "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating. A part of it was keeping up with his activities, and I was like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? Oh, you're gonna feel this one.'"

Union continued by describing how she felt justified in her actions at the time, saying, "I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches."

"Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought," she added. "It was just dysfunctional from day one."

The marriage, according to Gabrielle, was "a stupid relationship that should have never gotten out of the dating phase," and she recalled how a therapist once claimed that the only thing they shared was their interest in "other people."

Gabrielle Union is currently the wife of NBA star, Dwyane Wade. She married Wade, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Kaavia, in 2014. She is also stepmother to Wade's three children from previous relationships.