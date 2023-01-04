Denton, TX

Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Kali and Cliff Scott's twin daughtersPhoto byKali and Cliff Scott via Good Morning America

An American woman, Kali Scott, has given birth to her twin babies on different days across two years. Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott, the twins, were born on New Year's Eve 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, respectively.

Kali announced the news of her twin babies on social media. She posted some pictures of herself with her babies and husband on Facebook, and wrote: "Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott!" According to the twin babies' mom, Scott, Annie Jo was born at 11:55 p.m. on December 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Rose was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

ABC News reported that on January 11, the day of her scheduled cesarean section, Scott and her husband Cliff, who are from Denton, Texas, were looking forward to the arrival of their daughters.

Speaking to "Good Morning America", Kali Scott said, "I love the unique aspect that they get to go forward with a little bit of individualism right out of the gates."

After going to a check-up appointment on December 29, according to Scott, she was admitted to the hospital so that doctors could check her blood pressure. The couple didn't realize their first child might be born on the first day of the new year until that point, she claimed.

Scott said, "We had joked at that point that, once we realized that we weren't going to leave the hospital without babies, that wouldn't be funny." "We had a couple friends who said the same thing, and then it ended up happening that way," she continued.

Late Saturday night, according to Scott, the doctors decided to proceed with the C-section. The first baby delivered was Annie, followed by Effie six minutes later. According to Scott, each girl weighed about 5 pounds, 5 ounces. She claimed that both she and the twins are healthy and making a good recovery.

Now Scott and her husband, Cliff, are currently pondering what New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and birthday celebrations on two different days will look like for years to come.

She said, "I had been thinking, you know, so traditionally of one birthday, but now it's two totally different birthdays. One will get to celebrate New Year's Eve going out and gets to celebrate New Year's Day and the new year coming in." "We're going to have to start celebrating New Year's a little differently now," Scott added.

