Jeremy Renner Posts First Recovery Photo in Hospital, Thanks Fans

Jeremy Renner Photo by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Jeremy Renner took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital recovering from a snow plowing accident. In his first Instagram post after the incident, the American star actor expressed gratitude to his followers for their outpouring of support.

Renner made a post on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself that revealed some facial bruising, with the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

According to a previous BBC report, Jeremy Renner was injured while snowblowing and is currently being treated in the hospital in a critical but stable condition. After the incident at his home near Reno, Nevada, he was flown to the hospital on Sunday.

According to CNN, Renner's publicist, Samantha Mast, gave more information about the accident that put Renner in the hospital earlier on Tuesday, stating that the actor was clearing driveways close to his Nevada home prior to the incident.

Mast stated, "Renner was moving snow from a private driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his residence after they celebrated the holidays together. Members of Renner’s family were with him when the accident occurred."

"Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking, and in good spirits," Mast said in a new statement released Tuesday evening. "He remains in ICU in a critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Jeremy Lee Renner, According to Wikipedia, is an American actor. He began his career in independent films like Dahmer and Neo Ned, then moved on to supporting roles in bigger films like S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later.