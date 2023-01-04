Robin Roberts To Marry Long-time Partner This Year

American television broadcaster, Robin Roberts, is making plans to marry her longtime partner in 2023. She revealed this during a discussion with motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein about her goals for the year, one of which is to marry her partner, Amber Laign.

According to CNN, the "Good Morning America" anchor initially said she was "hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet" about sharing her intention. "I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage," Roberts then continued. "We’re getting married this year."

Roberts told Bernstein, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off. She became ill." Robin Roberts and Laign’s relationship dates back to 2005.

Last February, Roberts revealed that Laign was battling cancer.

She said in a video she posted on her Twitter at the time, "My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month, and this morning will begin chemotherapy."

In July, the TV host, a cancer survivor herself, also revealed that Laign had completed a portion of her treatment.

In a video she published on her Instagram account with the caption "Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment," Roberts showed Laign ringing the bell to signify the end of her treatment. "We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time."

According to Wikipedia, Roberts was the first woman of color and the first openly LGBT woman to host the American TV game show Jeopardy!