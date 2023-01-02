New Year's Message: Fans and Supporters Get Greetings from their favorite American Celebrities

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Top celebrities have sent New Year's messages to their adoring fans across the globe. The celebrities took to their social media handles to send them New Year's messages.

Christopher Brown, an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, has a New Year's message for his fans. Brown, who is often referred to by many of his contemporaries as the "King of R&B" and regarded as one of the most successful R&B singers of his generation, according to Billboard, posted a video on his Instagram with a message: "HAPPY NEW YEAR 🙏🏽❤️welcome 2023!"

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, an American actor and former professional wrestler, popularly known by his ring name 'The Rock', has this to say on his Instagram: "2022 was a blessing 🙏🏾 Ups, downs and all the fun stuff in between.

From $7bucks to Seven Bucks Companies. We’ve come a long way and put a lot of miles behind us. And still, an exciting road ahead awaits. Grateful for the grind, inspired by the journey. Happy New Year and THANK YOU. . .! We welcome 2023 with gratitude & mana."

Jennifer Lopez, an American singer, actress, and dancer, also gave her New Year's message. On her Instagram page, she wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

Malika Anjail Haqq, an American actress and television personality who is best known for her role as Penny Lent in the 2005 Disney superhero film, Sky High, along with her twin sister, Khadijah, simply wrote on her Instagram: "Stay ready, Happy 2023!"

Danielle Priano, a highly sought after celebrity hairstylist based in New York, has this message for her fans on Instagram: "HAPPY 2023 from my family to yours! May the New Year bring all the blessings to you all!"

Vanessa Anne Hudgens, an American actress and singer, was not to be left out. On her Instagram, she wished everyone a "happy new year!"

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, known professionally as Katy Perry, an American singer, songwriter, and television personality, took to her Instagram handle to deliver her New Year message: ". . . HAPPY NEW YEAR SEE U. . ."