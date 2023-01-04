The New Year's Resolution

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

A New Year's resolution is a custom that is most popular in the West but is also practiced in the East. It involves making a commitment to continue good habits, change a bad trait or behavior, reach a personal goal, or otherwise improve one's behavior in the new year. It is a year for self-reflection over the past year and seeking improvement in the current year. The New Year is commonly welcomed with a lot of optimism and expectations. It is seen as another opportunity to start afresh, with the disappointment of the past year(s) left behind.

For many, the new year is a time to finally leave undesirable old habits for new ones, set new goals, and start new vocations get back to school, start a new relationship, settle down, get married, look for a job, start a new business, start eating healthy foods, hit the gym for exercise, fitness, and to lose weight, unite with family and friends, etc. For others, it is a year to finally have their dream vacation, finish reading a book, watch a movie series, stop alcoholism, be a better person, boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, partner, parent, father, mother, start saving money, buy their dream house, etc. Whatever the case may be, most people see the New Year as a time to start a new chapter in their lives.

Historically, people made promises to their gods at the start of each year that they would return borrowed objects and pay their debts. Romans used to make promises to the god Janus, after whom the month of January is named, at the start of each new year.

The knights in the medieval era took the "peacock vow" at the end of the Christmas season each year to re-affirm their commitment to chivalry.

Many Christians at watch night services prepare for the year ahead by praying and making these resolutions. In Methodist Christianity, the Covenant Renewal Service is the liturgy used for the watch night service for the New Year. Many churches offer the Covenant Renewal Service on both New Year's Eve and on the morning of New Year's Day.

One is expected to consider their wrongdoings from the previous year as well as ask for and extend forgiveness during the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, the High Holidays, and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).

The concept, regardless of creed, is to reflect on self-improvement annually.

What is your New Year's resolution?

ATTRIBUTIONS

