Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup

William

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2AwX_0k0L6w1200
Photo byTasnim News Agency

Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.

Messi led Argentina to the World Cup and overcame the French team 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling final that ended with three goals apiece after full time and extra time. Many people considered the match to be the best/greatest FIFA World Cup match/final of all time, and Kaka offered the same sentiment.

Messi won the Golden Ball, an award given to the best player of the tournament, and was the second highest goal scorer with seven goals, having scored one goal less than the top scorer, Kilian Mbappe, who finished with eight goals.

Kaka also paid tribute to Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final, thus, becoming the first player to net three times in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Kaka wrote on Instagram: "Football for me has always been about love and joy. Love of our beautiful game, and the pure joy of belonging to something that’s greater than me because it can only be the size of all the people it brings together. This thrilling final match has been the best possible finale for this amazing dream the whole world dreamt united for the last month.

Thank you @fifawordcup, and congratulations to @leomessi, @afaseleccion, @k.mbappe, and @equipedefrance for one of the greatest matches ever played. Thank you, Qatar, for an unforgettable experience! And, especially, thank you to all the fans for the unrelenting passion and energy we felt throughout the last 30 days.

I’ve also had a journey of my own, playing a new, challenging role and meeting old (and new) friends and football legends to discuss my favorite subject. I hope you guys enjoyed it as much as I did!

I’m blessed to have shared this experience with my son Luca and my brother and ever-present friend @di6ao , thank you for your love and support.

To my beloved Seleção Brasileira, the road to 2026 has already started, and I’m already excited to see what comes next… Let’s go!

#FootballUnitesTheWorld #FIFAWorldCup"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Messi# Mbappe# Kaka# FIFA World Cup# Argentina Brazil France World

Comments / 1

Published by

I bring you News, Entertainment, Sports and Facts!

N/A
352 followers

More from William

Denton, TX

Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Kali and Cliff Scott's twin daughtersPhoto byKali and Cliff Scott via Good Morning America. An American woman, Kali Scott, has given birth to her twin babies on different days across two years. Annie Jo Scott and Effie Rose Scott, the twins, were born on New Year's Eve 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, respectively.

Read full story

Jeremy Renner Posts First Recovery Photo in Hospital, Thanks Fans

Jeremy RennerPhoto byGage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Jeremy Renner took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital recovering from a snow plowing accident. In his first Instagram post after the incident, the American star actor expressed gratitude to his followers for their outpouring of support.

Read full story
2 comments

Robin Roberts To Marry Long-time Partner This Year

Photo byGreg2600, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. American television broadcaster, Robin Roberts, is making plans to marry her longtime partner in 2023. She revealed this during a discussion with motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein about her goals for the year, one of which is to marry her partner, Amber Laign.

Read full story

New Year's Message: Fans and Supporters Get Greetings from their favorite American Celebrities

Top celebrities have sent New Year's messages to their adoring fans across the globe. The celebrities took to their social media handles to send them New Year's messages.

Read full story

The New Year's Resolution

A New Year's resolution is a custom that is most popular in the West but is also practiced in the East. It involves making a commitment to continue good habits, change a bad trait or behavior, reach a personal goal, or otherwise improve one's behavior in the new year. It is a year for self-reflection over the past year and seeking improvement in the current year. The New Year is commonly welcomed with a lot of optimism and expectations. It is seen as another opportunity to start afresh, with the disappointment of the past year(s) left behind.

Read full story

Lionel Messi Sends a New Year's Message to Family, Friends, and Supporters

Lionel MessiPhoto byКирилл Венедиктов, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons. Lionel Messi has sent a New Year's message to his family, friends, and all his supporters worldwide. The World Cup winner posted the emotional tribute on Instagram.

Read full story

Lionel Messi Welcomed into 'Triple Crown' Club by Brazilian Kaka

Former Brazilian professional soccer player, Ricardo Kaká (full name: Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite), has welcomed World Cup winner, Lionel Messi, into the 'Triple Crown' club. Kaka welcomed Messi after his 2022 World Cup success with his country, Argentina.

Read full story

Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dies at 82

Pelé celebrating the World CupPhoto byEl Gráfico. The Brazilian soccer legend, Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, has passed away at the age of 82. The icon died on December 29, 2022, at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after losing his battle with cancer. Pele became a legend of the game after he helped his country win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, netting twice in the final to defeat hosts Sweden.

Read full story

A Successful Love Relationship is Still Possible

A love relationship is a beautiful thing. To most people, it is the best thing that has ever happened to them. They enjoy and savor the companionship, affection, emotional connection, physical and sexual intimacy they share with their partners. The moments and memories are wonderful and treasured.

Read full story
5 comments

Living in an Abusive Relationship

There are many different types of abusive relationships, but they all have one thing in common: one person is in control and the other is being controlled. A relationship can be sexual, emotional, or physically abusive.

Read full story
107 comments

The Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.

Read full story
16 comments

The Joy of a Good and Healthy Romantic Relationship

A romantic relationship is a mutually consenting relationship in which partners express affection and intimacy toward one another. It is a passionate interpersonal relationship that involves emotional and/or physical closeness. There could be sexual or nonsexual intimacy. It is the desire of everyone to have and enjoy a healthy romantic relationship with his/her partner.

Read full story
2 comments

Why do Americans love Elon Musk?

Photo byHeisenberg Media, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk is a charismatic leader and entrepreneur who has changed the way we think about technology. He is the founder of SpaceX, Tesla Motors, and SolarCity, and has been credited with revolutionizing the automotive and solar industries. His innovative ideas and driven approach have made him a leading figure in both business and technology, and he is known for his visionary thinking and risk-taking.

Read full story

Ways to Curb Narcissism in Children

Narcissism in children is often thought of as a bad thing, but it can actually be quite normal. Narcissistic traits can help children feel good about themselves and become successful adults. However, too much narcissism can be a problem. It may result in issues at work, school, and in relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy