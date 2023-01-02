Kaka Congratulates Messi and Pays Tribute to Mbappe and the World Cup

Photo by Tasnim News Agency

Former Brazilian legend, Ricardo Kaka, has congratulated Argentine ace, Lionel Messi, on his victory at the just concluded Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 2007 FIFA World Soccer Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or award winner took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to the Argentine great.

Messi led Argentina to the World Cup and overcame the French team 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a thrilling final that ended with three goals apiece after full time and extra time. Many people considered the match to be the best/greatest FIFA World Cup match/final of all time, and Kaka offered the same sentiment.

Messi won the Golden Ball, an award given to the best player of the tournament, and was the second highest goal scorer with seven goals, having scored one goal less than the top scorer, Kilian Mbappe, who finished with eight goals.

Kaka also paid tribute to Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final, thus, becoming the first player to net three times in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966.

Kaka wrote on Instagram: "Football for me has always been about love and joy. Love of our beautiful game, and the pure joy of belonging to something that’s greater than me because it can only be the size of all the people it brings together. This thrilling final match has been the best possible finale for this amazing dream the whole world dreamt united for the last month.



Thank you @fifawordcup, and congratulations to @leomessi, @afaseleccion, @k.mbappe, and @equipedefrance for one of the greatest matches ever played. Thank you, Qatar, for an unforgettable experience! And, especially, thank you to all the fans for the unrelenting passion and energy we felt throughout the last 30 days.



I’ve also had a journey of my own, playing a new, challenging role and meeting old (and new) friends and football legends to discuss my favorite subject. I hope you guys enjoyed it as much as I did!



I’m blessed to have shared this experience with my son Luca and my brother and ever-present friend @di6ao , thank you for your love and support.



To my beloved Seleção Brasileira, the road to 2026 has already started, and I’m already excited to see what comes next… Let’s go!



#FootballUnitesTheWorld #FIFAWorldCup"